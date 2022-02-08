Fast, unopinionated, minimalist web framework for node.
const express = require('express')
const app = express()
app.get('/', function (req, res) {
res.send('Hello World')
})
app.listen(3000)
This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry.
Before installing, download and install Node.js. Node.js 0.10 or higher is required.
If this is a brand new project, make sure to create a
package.json first with
the
npm init command.
Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install express
Follow our installing guide for more information.
PROTIP Be sure to read Migrating from 3.x to 4.x as well as New features in 4.x.
If you discover a security vulnerability in Express, please see Security Policies and Procedures.
The quickest way to get started with express is to utilize the executable
express(1) to generate an application as shown below:
Install the executable. The executable's major version will match Express's:
$ npm install -g express-generator@4
Create the app:
$ express /tmp/foo && cd /tmp/foo
Install dependencies:
$ npm install
Start the server:
$ npm start
View the website at: http://localhost:3000
The Express philosophy is to provide small, robust tooling for HTTP servers, making it a great solution for single page applications, websites, hybrids, or public HTTP APIs.
Express does not force you to use any specific ORM or template engine. With support for over 14 template engines via Consolidate.js, you can quickly craft your perfect framework.
To view the examples, clone the Express repo and install the dependencies:
$ git clone git://github.com/expressjs/express.git --depth 1
$ cd express
$ npm install
Then run whichever example you want:
$ node examples/content-negotiation
To run the test suite, first install the dependencies, then run
npm test:
$ npm install
$ npm test
The original author of Express is TJ Holowaychuk
The current lead maintainer is Douglas Christopher Wilson