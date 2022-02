Rye 0.1.3

Rye is a lightweight javascript library for DOM manipulation and events with support for all modern browsers, including IE9+. It also has touch events/gestures, an event emitter constructor, and a jQuery-like API.

Browser compatiblity

Desktop Browser Version Chrome 6+ Safari 5+ Firefox 6+ IE 9+ Opera 11.5+

Mobile Browser Version iOS Safari 4.1+ (6.0.1) Chrome (Android) 18+ (18) Android Browser 4.0+ Firefox (Android) 15+ (18) Blackberry 10+ Opera Mobile 11.1+ (12.1)

API

Rye

Data

Traversal

Filter

Query

Collection

Manipulation

Style

Event Emitter

DOM Event Emitter

Events

Touch Events

Request

Util

Loosely based on Zepto and Ender.

by jcemer, ricardobeat and WesleydeSouza