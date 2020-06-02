JavaScript pub/sub library based on RxJS
Rxmq.js is an in-memory message bus based on reactive extensions - inspired by postal.js - written in JavaScript using ES6 and Babel. Rxmq.js runs equally good in the browser and on the server using node.js. It provides a 'broker' that allows for creation of more sophisticated pub/sub implementations than what you usually find in event-style based libraries. On top of that, all used objects are parts of reactive extensions which allows doing a lot of cool things with them out of the box.
If you want to subscribe to an observable, you tell Rxmq what channel and topic to subscribe to and a set of functions to be invoked (taken from Rx.Observable.subscribe):
import Rxmq from 'rxmq';
const subscription = Rxmq.channel('posts')
.observe('post.add')
.subscribe(
// following methods are same as for Rx.Observable.subscribe
data => {
// handle new data ...
},
error => {
// handle error ...
}
);
The publisher might do something similar to this:
Rxmq.channel('posts')
.subject('post.add')
.next({
title: 'Woo-hoo, first post!',
text: 'My lengthy post here',
});
Note, that if you are not using ES6 modules (e.g. with babel), you will need to require Rxmq in the following way:
var Rxmq = require('rxmq').default;
A channel is a logical partition of topics, more specifically - a set of topics.
As well explained by postal.js readme section on channels, conceptually, it's like a dedicated highway for a specific set of communication.
In case of Rxmq.js each topic is represented by a slightly tweaked Rx.Subject (specifically - it never triggers
complete(), so you can keep sending your data all the time).
Using channel- and topic-oriented messaging instead of traditional JavaScript approaches like callbacks or promises enables you to separate components (or modules) communication by context.
It's possible to get a more concise API if you want to hang onto a
Channel - which can be really convenient while working with a specific channel (e.g. inside of a specific component):
const channel = Rxmq.channel('posts');
const subject = channel.subject('post.add');
const subscription = subject.subscribe(data => {
/*do stuff with data */
});
subject.next({
title: 'Woo-hoo, first post!',
text: 'My lengthy post here',
});
Some of those are shamelessly taken from postal.js list :)
Here are four examples of using Rxmq.
// This gets you a handle to the default Rxmq channel
// You can get a named channel instead like this:
// const channel = Rxmq.channel('DoctorWho');
const channel = Rxmq.channel();
// subscribe to 'name.change' topics
const subscription = channel.observe('name.change').subscribe(data => {
$('#example1').html('Name: ' + data.name);
});
// And someone publishes a name change:
channel.subject('name.change').next({ name: 'Dr. Who' });
// To dispose, just trigger the unsubscribe() method:
subscription.unsubscribe();
The
* symbol represents 'one word' in a topic (i.e - the text between two periods of a topic).
By subscribing to
'*.changed', the binding will match
name.changed &
location.changed but not
changed.companion.
const chgSubscription = channel.observe('*.changed').subscribe(data => {
$('<li>' + data.type + ' changed: ' + data.value + '</li>').appendTo(
'#example2'
);
});
channel.subject('name.changed').next({ type: 'Name', value: 'John Smith' });
channel
.subject('location.changed')
.next({ type: 'Location', value: 'Early 20th Century England' });
chgSubscription.unsubscribe();
The
# symbol represents 0-n number of characters/words in a topic string. By subscribing to
'DrWho.#.Changed', the binding will match
DrWho.NinthDoctor.Companion.Changed &
DrWho.Location.Changed but not
Changed.
const starSubscription = channel.observe('DrWho.#.Changed').subscribe(data => {
$('<li>' + data.type + ' Changed: ' + data.value + '</li>').appendTo(
'#example3'
);
});
channel
.subject('DrWho.NinthDoctor.Companion.Changed')
.next({ type: 'Companion Name', value: 'Rose' });
channel
.subject('DrWho.TenthDoctor.Companion.Changed')
.next({ type: 'Companion Name', value: 'Martha' });
channel
.subject('DrWho.Eleventh.Companion.Changed')
.next({ type: 'Companion Name', value: 'Amy' });
channel
.subject('DrWho.Location.Changed')
.next({ type: 'Location', value: 'The Library' });
channel
.subject('TheMaster.DrumBeat.Changed')
.next({ type: 'DrumBeat', value: "This won't trigger any subscriptions" });
channel.subject('Changed').next({
type: 'Useless',
value: "This won't trigger any subscriptions either",
});
starSubscription.unsubscribe();
import { distinctUntilKeyChanged } from 'rxjs/operators';
const dupChannel = Rxmq.channel('Blink');
const dupSubscription = dupChannel
.observe('WeepingAngel.#')
.pipe(distinctUntilKeyChanged('name'))
.subscribe(data => {
$('<li>' + data.value + '</li>').appendTo('#example4');
});
// demonstrating multiple channels per topic being used
// You can do it this way if you like, but the example above has nicer syntax (and *much* less overhead)
dupChannel.subject('WeepingAngel.DontBlink').next({ value: "Don't Blink" });
dupChannel.subject('WeepingAngel.DontBlink').next({ value: "Don't Blink" });
dupChannel
.subject('WeepingAngel.DontEvenBlink')
.next({ value: "Don't Even Blink" });
dupChannel
.subject('WeepingAngel.DontBlink')
.next({ value: "Don't Close Your Eyes" });
dupChannel.subject('WeepingAngel.DontBlink').next({ value: "Don't Blink" });
dupChannel.subject('WeepingAngel.DontBlink').next({ value: "Don't Blink" });
dupSubscription.unsubscribe();
To make a request, you can do the following:
const channel = rxmq.channel('user');
channel
.request({ topic: 'last.login', data: { userId: 8675309 } })
.timeout(2000)
.subscribe(
data =>
console.log(
`Last login for userId: ${data.userId} occurred on ${data.time}`
),
err => console.error('Uh oh! Error:', err),
() => console.log('done!')
);
It's also possible to make a request with custom reply subject, like so:
const channel = rxmq.channel('user');
channel
.request({
topic: 'posts.all',
data: { userId: 8675309 },
Subject: Rx.Subject,
})
.subscribe(
post => console.log(`Got post: ${post.id}`),
err => console.error('Uh oh! Error:', err),
() => console.log('done!')
);
To handle requests:
// SUCCESS REPLY
const subscription = channel
.observe('last.login')
.subscribe(({ data, replySubject }) => {
const result = getLoginInfo(data.userId);
// `replySubject` is just a Rx.AsyncSubject
replySubject.next({ time: result.time, userId: data.userId });
replySubject.complete();
});
// ERROR REPLY
const subscription = channel
.observe('last.login')
.subscribe(({ data, replySubject }) => {
const result = getLoginInfo(data.userId);
// `replySubject` is just a Rx.AsyncSubject
replySubject.error(new Error('No such user'));
replySubject.complete();
});
Make sure to always call
.complete() after you're done with dispatching your data.
const topic = channel.subject('ajax');
const ajax = Rx.Observable.fromPromise($.ajax({ url: 'http://...' }).promise());
ajax.multicast(topic).connect();
Feel free to ask any questions you might have by opening an issue.
Sure thing! While project is still in its early days, I hope the API is relatively stable. Pull requests are welcome, but please make sure to include tests for your additions.