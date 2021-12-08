An rxjs websocket library with a simple and flexible implementation. Supports the browser and node.js.
npm install -S rxjs-websockets
# or
yarn add rxjs-websockets
For rxjs 6 support, rxjs-websockets 8 is needed.
npm install -S rxjs-websockets@8
# or
yarn add rxjs-websockets@8
import { QueueingSubject } from 'queueing-subject'
import { Subscription } from 'rxjs'
import { share, switchMap } from 'rxjs/operators'
import makeWebSocketObservable, {
GetWebSocketResponses,
// WebSocketPayload = string | ArrayBuffer | Blob
WebSocketPayload,
normalClosureMessage,
} from 'rxjs-websockets'
// this subject queues as necessary to ensure every message is delivered
const input$ = new QueueingSubject<string>()
// queue up a request to be sent when the websocket connects
input$.next('some data')
// create the websocket observable, does *not* open the websocket connection
const socket$ = makeWebSocketObservable('ws://localhost/websocket-path')
const messages$: Observable<WebSocketPayload> = socket$.pipe(
// the observable produces a value once the websocket has been opened
switchMap((getResponses: GetWebSocketResponses) => {
console.log('websocket opened')
return getResponses(input$)
}),
share(),
)
const messagesSubscription: Subscription = messages.subscribe(
(message: string) => {
console.log('received message:', message)
// respond to server
input$.next('i got your message')
},
(error: Error) => {
const { message } = error
if (message === normalClosureMessage) {
console.log('server closed the websocket connection normally')
} else {
console.log('socket was disconnected due to error:', message)
}
},
() => {
// The clean termination only happens in response to the last
// subscription to the observable being unsubscribed, any
// other closure is considered an error.
console.log('the connection was closed in response to the user')
},
)
function closeWebsocket() {
// this also caused the websocket connection to be closed
messagesSubscription.unsubscribe()
}
setTimeout(closeWebsocket, 2000)
The observable returned by
makeWebSocketObservable is cold, this means the websocket connection is attempted lazily as subscriptions are made to it. Advanced users of this library will find it important to understand the distinction between hot and cold observables, for most it will be sufficient to use the share operator as shown in the example above. The
share operator ensures at most one websocket connection is attempted regardless of the number of subscriptions to the observable while ensuring the socket is closed when the last subscription is unsubscribed. When only one subscription is made the operator has no effect.
By default the websocket supports binary messages so the payload type is
string | ArrayBuffer | Blob, when you only need
string messages the generic parameter to
makeWebSocketObservable can be used:
const socket$ = makeWebSocketObservable<string>('ws://localhost/websocket-path')
const input$ = new QueueingSubject<string>()
const messages$: Observable<string> = socket$.pipe(
switchMap((getResponses: GetWebSocketResponses<string>) => getResponses(input$)),
share(),
)
This can be done with the built-in rxjs operator
retryWhen:
import { Subject } from 'rxjs'
import { switchMap, retryWhen } from 'rxjs/operators'
import makeWebSocketObservable from 'rxjs-websockets'
const input$ = new Subject<string>()
const socket$ = makeWebSocketObservable('ws://localhost/websocket-path')
const messages$ = socket$.pipe(
switchMap((getResponses) => getResponses(input$)),
retryWhen((errors) => errors.pipe(delay(1000))),
)
A custom websocket factory function can be supplied that takes a URL and returns an object that is compatible with WebSocket:
import makeWebSocketObservable, { WebSocketOptions } from 'rxjs-websockets'
const options: WebSocketOptions = {
// this is used to create the websocket compatible object,
// the default is shown here
makeWebSocket: (url: string, protocols?: string | string[]) => new WebSocket(url, protocols),
// optional argument, passed to `makeWebSocket`
// protocols: '...',
}
const socket$ = makeWebSocketObservable('ws://127.0.0.1:4201/ws', options)
This example shows how to use the
map operator to handle JSON encoding of outgoing messages and parsing of responses:
import { Observable } from 'rxjs'
import makeWebSocketObservable, { WebSocketOptions } from 'rxjs-websockets'
function makeJsonWebSocketObservable(
url: string,
options?: WebSocketOptions,
): Observable<unknown> {
const socket$ = makeWebSocketObservable<string>(url, options)
return socket$.pipe(
map(
(getResponses: GetWebSocketReponses<string>) => (input$: Observable<object>) =>
getResponses(input$.pipe(map((request) => JSON.stringify(request)))).pipe(
map((response) => JSON.parse(response)),
),
),
)
}
The function above can be used identically to
makeWebSocketObservable only the requests/responses will be transparently encoded/decoded.