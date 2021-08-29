TSLint is deprecated. All of the rules in this package - with the exception of the RxJS-version-5-only rules - have equivalent ESLint rules in the
eslint-plugin-rxjs and
eslint-plugin-rxjs-angular packages.
If you've arrived here looking for the TSLint rules that automatically convert RxJS version 5 code to version 6, you can find those rules here:
rxjs-tslint.
That said, if you've not already done so, you might want to checkout the rules in this package, too. Using them, you can avoid potential problems and questionable practices.
rxjs-tslint-rules is set of TSLint rules to:
rxjs/add/... imports;
When using imports that patch
Observable:
import { Observable } from "rxjs/Observable";
import "rxjs/add/observable/of";
import "rxjs/add/operator/map";
TypeScript will see the merged declarations in all modules, making it difficult to find
rxjs/add/... imports that are missing from modules in which patched observables and operators are used.
This can cause problems, as whether or not
Observable is patched then depends upon the order in which the modules are executed.
The rules in this package can be used to highlight missing - or unused - imports and other potential problems with RxJS.
There are some examples of policies that can be implemented using particular rule combinations in:
And Christian Liebel has written about his approach to importing RxJS in his blog post:
Install the package using NPM:
npm install rxjs-tslint-rules --save-dev
Update your
tslint.json file to extend this package:
{
"extends": [
"rxjs-tslint-rules"
],
"rules": {
"rxjs-add": { "severity": "error" },
"rxjs-no-unused-add": { "severity": "error" }
}
}
WARNING: Before configuring any of the following rules, you should ensure that TSLint's
no-unused-variable rule is not enabled in your configuration (or in any configuration that you extend). That rule has caused problems in the past - as it leaves the TypeScript program in an unstable state - and has a significant number of still-open issues. Consider using the
no-unused-declaration rule from
tslint-etc instead.
The package includes the following rules (none of which are enabled by default):
|Rule
|Description
|Options
rxjs-add
|Enforces the importation of patched observables and operators used in the module.
|See below
rxjs-ban-observables
|Disallows the use of banned observables.
|See below
rxjs-ban-operators
|Disallows the use of banned operators.
|See below
rxjs-deep-operators
|Enforces deep importation from within
rxjs/operators - e.g.
rxjs/operators/map. Until Webpack does not require configuration for tree shaking to work, there will be situations where deep imports are preferred.
|None
rxjs-finnish
|Enforces the use of Finnish notation.
|See below
rxjs-just
|Enforces the use of a
just alias for
of. Some other Rx implementations use
just and if that's your preference, this is the rule for you. (There was some discussion about deprecating
of in favour of
just, but it was decided to stick with
of.) This rule includes a fixer.
|None
rxjs-no-add
|Disallows the importation of patched observables and operators.
|See below
rxjs-no-async-subscribe
|Disallows passing async functions to subscribe.
|None
rxjs-no-compat
|Disallows importation from locations that depend upon
rxjs-compat.
|None
rxjs-no-connectable
|Disallows operators that return connectable observables.
|None
rxjs-no-create
|Disallows the calling of
Observable.create. Use
new Observable instead.
|None
rxjs-no-deep-operators
|Disallows deep importation from
rxjs/operators. Deep imports won't be in available in RxJS v6.
|None
rxjs-no-do
|I do without
do operators. Do you not? Well,
do isn't always a code smell, but this rule can be useful as a warning.
|None
rxjs-no-explicit-generics
|Disallows the explicit specification of generic type arguments when calling operators. Rely upon TypeScript's inference instead.
|None
rxjs-no-exposed-subjects
|Disallows exposed subjects. In classes,
Subject properties and methods that return a
Subject must be
private.
|See below
rxjs-no-finnish
|Disallows the use of Finnish notation.
|None
rxjs-no-ignored-error
|Disallows the calling of
subscribe without specifying an error handler.
|None
rxjs-no-ignored-notifier
|Disallows observables not composed from the
repeatWhen or
retryWhen notifier.
|None
rxjs-no-ignored-observable
|Disallows the ignoring of observables returned by functions.
|None.
rxjs-no-ignored-replay-buffer
|Disallows using
ReplaySubject,
publishReplay or
shareReplay without specifying the buffer size.
|None
rxjs-no-ignored-subscribe
|Disallows the calling of subscribe without specifying arguments.
|None
rxjs-no-ignored-subscription
|Disallows ignoring the subscription returned by subscribe.
|None
rxjs-no-ignored-takewhile-value
|Disallows the ignoring of the
takeWhile value.
|None
rxjs-no-implicit-any-catch
|Like the
no-implicit-any-catch rule in
@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin, but for the
catchError operator instead of
catch clauses.
rxjs-no-index
|Disallows importation from
rxjs/index, etc. - for the reason, see this issue.
|None
rxjs-no-internal
|Disallows importation from
rxjs/internal.
|None
rxjs-no-nested-subscribe
|Disallows the calling of
subscribe within a
subscribe callback.
|None
rxjs-no-operator
|Disallows importation from
rxjs/operator. Useful if you prefer 'pipeable' operators - which are located in the
operators directory.
|None
rxjs-no-patched
|Disallows the calling of patched methods. Methods must be imported and called explicitly - not via
Observable or
Observable.prototype.
|See below
rxjs-no-redundant-notify
|Disallows redundant notifications from completed or errored observables.
|None
rxjs-no-sharereplay
|Disallows using the
shareReplay operator. Prior to version 6.4.0, that operator had some surprising behaviour.
|See below
rxjs-no-subclass
|Disallows subclassing RxJS classes.
|None
rxjs-no-subject-unsubscribe
|Disallows calling the
unsubscribe method of a
Subject instance. For an explanation of why this can be a problem, see this Stack Overflow answer.
|None
rxjs-no-subject-value
|Disallows accessing the
value property of a
BehaviorSubject instance.
|None
rxjs-no-tap
|An alias for
rxjs-no-do.
|None
rxjs-no-topromise
|Forbids the use of the
toPromise method.
|None
rxjs-no-unbound-methods
|Disallows the passing of unbound methods as callbacks.
|None
rxjs-no-unsafe-catch
|Disallows unsafe
catch and
catchError usage in NgRx effects and
redux-observable epics.
|See below
rxjs-no-unsafe-first
|Disallows unsafe
first and
take usage in NgRx effects and
redux-observable epics.
|None
rxjs-no-unsafe-scope
|Disallows the use of variables/properties from unsafe/outer scopes in operator callbacks.
|See below
rxjs-no-unsafe-subject-next
|Disallows unsafe optional
next calls. The argument passed to
next is optional, but not passing it is often unsafe.
|None
rxjs-no-unsafe-switchmap
|Disallows unsafe
switchMap usage in NgRx effects and
redux-observable epics.
|See below
rxjs-no-unsafe-takeuntil
|Disallows the application of operators after
takeUntil. Operators placed after
takeUntil can effect subscription leaks.
|See below
rxjs-no-unused-add
|Disallows the importation of patched observables or operators that are not used in the module.
|None
rxjs-no-wholesale
|Disallows the wholesale importation of
rxjs or
rxjs/Rx.
|None
rxjs-prefer-angular-async-pipe
|Disallows the calling of
subscribe within an Angular component.
|None
rxjs-prefer-angular-composition
|Enforces the composition of subscriptions within an Angular component. The rule ensures that subscriptions are composed into a class-property
Subscription and that the
Subscription is unsubscribed in
ngOnDestroy. (For an example, see the tests.)
|None
rxjs-prefer-angular-takeuntil
|Enforces the application of the takeUntil operator when calling
subscribe within Angular components (and, optionally, within services, directives, and pipes). The rule (optionally) ensures that
takeUntil is passed a class-property
Subject and that the
Subject is notified in
ngOnDestroy. (For an example, see the tests.)
|See below
rxjs-prefer-observer
|Enforces the passing of observers to
subscribe and
tap. See this RxJS issue.
|See below
rxjs-suffix-subjects
|Disalllows subjects that don't end with the specified
suffix option.
|See below
rxjs-throw-error
|Enforces the passing of
Error values to
error notifications.
|None
The
rxjs-add rule takes an optional object with the property
file. This is the path of the module - relative to the
tsconfig.json - that imports the patched observables and operators.
For example:
"rules": {
"rxjs-add": {
"options": [{
"allowElsewhere": false,
"allowUnused": false,
"file": "./source/rxjs-imports.ts"
}],
"severity": "error"
}
}
Specifying the
file option allows all of the patched observables and operators to be kept in a central location. Said module should be imported before other modules that use patched observables and operators. The importation of said module is not enforced; the rule only ensures that it imports observables and operators that are used in other modules.
If
file is specified, the
allowElsewhere and
allowUnused options can be used to configure whether or not patched imports are allowed in other files and whether or not unused patched imports are allowed. Both
allowElsewhere and
allowUnused default to
false.
Note that there is no
file option for the
rxjs-no-unused-add rule, so that rule should not be used in conjunction with the
rxjs-add rule - if the
file option is specified for the latter. Use the
rxjs-add rule's
allowUnused option instead.
If the
file option is not specified, patched observables and operators must be imported in the modules in which they are used.
The
rxjs-ban-observables and
rxjs-ban-operators rules take an object containing keys that are the names of observables/operators and values that are either booleans or strings containing the explanation for the ban.
For example:
"rules": {
"rxjs-ban-operators": {
"options": [{
"concat": "Use the concat factory function",
"merge": "Use the merge factory function"
}],
"severity": "error"
}
}
The
rxjs-finnish rule takes an optional object with optional
functions,
methods,
parameters,
properties and
variables properties.
The properties are booleans and determine whether or not Finnish notation is enforced. All properties default to
true.
For example, to enforce Finnish notation for variables only:
"rules": {
"rxjs-finnish": {
"options": [{
"functions": false,
"methods": false,
"parameters": false,
"properties": false,
"variables": true
}],
"severity": "error"
}
}
The options also support
names and
types properties that can be used to prevent the enforcement of Finnish notation for certain names or types. The properties themselves are objects with keys that are regular expressions and values that are booleans.
For example, the following configuration will not enforce Finnish notation for names ending with
Stream or for the
EventEmitter type:
"rules": {
"rxjs-finnish": {
"options": [{
"names": {
"Stream$": false
},
"types": {
"^EventEmitter$": false
}
}],
"severity": "error"
}
}
If the
types property is not specified, it will default to not enforcing Finnish notation for Angular's
EventEmitter type.
The
rxjs-no-add and
rxjs-no-patched rules take an optional object with the optional properties
allowObservables and
allowOperators. The properties can be specified as booleans - to allow or disallow all observables or operators - or as arrays of strings - to allow or disallow a subset of observables or operators.
For example:
"rules": {
"rxjs-no-patched": {
"options": [{
"allowObservables": ["never", "throw"],
"allowOperators": false
}],
"severity": "error"
}
}
The rule has an optional
allowProtected property that can be specified - it defaults to
false:
"rules": {
"rxjs-no-exposed-subjects": {
"options": [{
"allowProtected": true
}],
"severity": "error"
}
}
This rule disallows the use of
shareReplay as, prior to RxJS 6.4.0, it exhibited some surprising behaviour - see this PR for an explanation. In 6.4.0 and later, it's now possible to pass a configuration argument that includes a
refCount property - so whether or not the implementation reference counts subscriptions can be determined by the caller.
The rule now has an optional
allowConfig property that can be specified - it defaults to
false - to allow
shareReplay to be used as long as a config argument is passed:
"rules": {
"rxjs-no-sharereplay": {
"options": [{
"allowConfig": true
}],
"severity": "error"
}
}
This rule disallows the usage of
catch and
catchError operators - in effects and epics - that are not within a flattening operator (
switchMap, etc.). Such usage will see the effect or epic complete and stop dispatching actions after an error occurs. See Paul Lessing's article: Handling Errors in NgRx Effects.
The rule takes an optional object with an optional
observable property. The property can be specifed as a regular expression string or as an array of words and is used to identify the action observables from which effects and epics are composed.
The following options are equivalent to the rule's default configuration:
"rules": {
"rxjs-no-unsafe-catch": {
"options": [{
"observable": "action(s|\\$)?"
}],
"severity": "error"
}
}
The rule takes an optional object with optional
allowDo,
allowMethods,
allowParameters,
allowProperties,
allowSubscribe and
allowTap properties.
If the
allowDo and
allowTap options are
true, the rule is not applied within
do and
tap operators respectively.
If the
allowParameters option is
true, referencing function parameters from outer scopes is allowed.
If the
allowMethods option is
true, calling methods via
this is allowed.
If the
allowProperties option is
true, accessing properties via
this is allowed.
If the
allowSubscribe option is
true, the rule is not applied within
subscribe callbacks.
The following options are equivalent to the rule's default configuration:
"rules": {
"rxjs-no-unsafe-scope": {
"options": [{
"allowDo": true,
"allowMethods": true,
"allowParameters": true,
"allowProperties": false,
"allowSubscribe": true,
"allowTap": true
}],
"severity": "error"
}
}
The
rxjs-no-unsafe-switchmap rule does its best to determine whether or not NgRx effects or
redux-observable epics use the
switchMap operator with actions for which it could be unsafe.
For example, it would be unsafe to use
switchMap in an effect or epic that deletes a resource. If the user were to instigate another delete action whilst one was pending, the pending action would be cancelled and the pending delete might or might not occur. Victor Savkin has mentioned such scenarios in a tweet and I've written an article that's based on his tweet: Avoiding switchMap-Related Bugs.
The rule takes an optional object with optional
allow,
disallow and
observable properties. The properties can be specifed as regular expression strings or as arrays of words.
If the
allow option is specified, actions that do not match the regular expression or do not contain any of the specified words will effect an error if
switchMap is used.
If the
disallow option is specified, actions that match the regular expression or contain one of the specified words will effect an error if
switchMap is used.
If neither option is specifed, the rule will default to a set of words are are likely to be present in any actions for which
switchMap is unsafe.
The
observable property is used to identify the action observables from which effects and epics are composed.
The following options are equivalent to the rule's default configuration:
"rules": {
"rxjs-no-unsafe-switchmap": {
"options": [{
"disallow": ["add", "create", "delete", "post", "put", "remove", "set", "update"],
"observable": "action(s|\\$)?"
}],
"severity": "error"
}
}
To disallow or warn about all uses of
switchMap within effects or epics, use a regular expression that will match all action types:
"rules": {
"rxjs-no-unsafe-switchmap": {
"options": [{
"disallow": "."
}],
"severity": "error"
}
}
The rule takes an optional object with optional
alias and
allow properties.
The
alias property is an array containing the names of operators that aliases for
takeUntil.
The
allow property is an array containing the names of the operators that are allowed to follow
takeUntil.
The following options are equivalent to the rule's default configuration:
"rules": {
"rxjs-no-unsafe-takeuntil": {
"options": [{
"allow": ["count", "defaultIfEmpty", "endWith", "every", "finalize", "finally", "isEmpty", "last", "max", "min", "publish", "publishBehavior", "publishLast", "publishReplay", "reduce", "share", "shareReplay", "skipLast", "takeLast", "throwIfEmpty", "toArray"]
}],
"severity": "error"
}
}
The rule takes an optional object with optional
alias,
checkDecorators and
checkDestroy properties. The
alias property is an array containing the names of operators that aliases for
takeUntil. The
checkDecorators property is an array containing the names of the decorators that determine whether or not a class is checked. And the
checkDestroy property is a boolean that determines whether or not a
Subject-based
ngOnDestroy must be implemented.
The rule takes an optional object with an optional
allowNext property. The property defaults to
true, allowing a
next callback to be passed instead of an observer. For more information, see this RxJS issue.
The following options are equivalent to the rule's default configuration:
"rules": {
"rxjs-prefer-observer": {
"options": [{
"allowNext": true
}],
"severity": "error"
}
}
The rule takes an optional object with optional
parameters,
properties and
variables properties. The properties are booleans and determine whether or not subjects used in those situations need a suffix.
parameters,
properties and
variables default to
true, and the default suffix is 'Subject'.
The object also has optional
types properties which are themselves objects containing keys that are regular expressions and values that are booleans - indicating whether suffixing is required for particular types.
The following options are equivalent to the rule's default configuration:
"rules": {
"rxjs-suffix-subjects": {
"options": [{
"parameters": true,
"properties": true,
"suffix": "Subject",
"variables": true
}],
"severity": "error"
}
}
Angular's CLI runs TSLint three times:
src/ (using
src/tsconfig.app.json);
src/ (using
src/tsconfig.spec.json);
e2e/ (using
e2e/tsconfig.e2e.json).
If you are using the
file option of the
rxjs-add rule to ensure patched observables and operators are kept in a central location, there are some configuration changes that you should make:
I'd recommend switching off
rxjs-add for the
e2e linting, as the central file isn't necessary or appropriate. The simplest way to do this is to create an
e2e/tslint.json file with the following content:
{
"extends": ["../tslint.json"],
"rules": {
"rxjs-add": { "severity": "off" }
}
}
And, for the test linting, I'd recommend adding the central file to the TypeScript configuration. If the central file is, say,
src/rxjs.imports.ts, add that file to the
"files" in
src/tsconfig.spec.json:
"files": [
"rxjs.imports.ts",
"test.ts"
]
Alternatively, you can import
rxjs.imports.ts directly into
tests.ts, like this:
import "./rxjs.imports";
With these changes, the rule should play nice with the CLI's running of TSLint. If you are using
"allowUnused": false and receive errors about unused operators, you should make sure that files in which those operators are used are imported into at least one test. (The rule will walk all files included in the TypeScript program - not just the specs - so if an unused error is effected, the file using the unused operator is not present in the program and needs to be imported into a test.)
If you experience difficulties in configuring the rules with an
@angular/cli-generated application, there is an example in this repo of a working configuration. To see the configuration changes that were made to a vanilla CLI application, have a look at this commit.
Observable.create is declared as a
Function, which means that its return type is
any. This results in an observable that's not seen by the rules, as they use TypeScript's TypeChecker to determine whether or not a call involves an observable.
The rule implementations include no special handling for this case, so if spurious errors are effected due to
Observable.create, explicit typing can resolve them. For example:
const ob: Observable<number> = Observable.create((observer: Observer<number>) => { ...