openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

rxjs-tslint

by ReactiveX
0.1.8 (see all)

TSLint rules targeting RxJS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

62.5K

GitHub Stars

311

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

RxJS TSLint

TSLint rules for rxjs.

Rules

This repository provides the following rules:

Rule nameConfigurationDescription
rxjs-collapse-importsnoneCollapses multiple imports from rxjs to a single one
rxjs-pipeable-operators-onlynoneMigrates side-effect operators to pipeables
rxjs-no-static-observable-methodsnoneMigrates static Observable method calls
rxjs-proper-importsnoneUpdates RxJS 5.x.x imports to RxJS 6.0

Migration to RxJS 6

Using the current set of rules allows you to automatically migrate your project which uses RxJS 5 to RxJS 6. Here's how you can perform the automatic migration:

npm i -g rxjs-tslint
rxjs-5-to-6-migrate -p [PATH_TO_TSCONFIG]

For an Angular CLI project the invocation of rxjs-5-to-6-migrate will be:

rxjs-5-to-6-migrate -p src/tsconfig.app.json

Note: The rules use type checking to find all the instances of operators that need to be migrated to pipeables. This requires you to have rxjs@5 installed so that tslint could find the correct type definitions.

If you're following the migration instructions from https://update.angular.io, between versions 5 and 6 you'll have to run ng update @angular/core. This step will install rxjs-compat, which will let rxjs-5-to-6-migrate to perform the correct code transformations.

Use rules

To use the exported rules without rxjs-5-to-6-migrate, use the rulesDirectory configuration property of tslint.json:

{
  "rulesDirectory": [
    "node_modules/rxjs-tslint"
  ],
  "rules": {
    "rxjs-collapse-imports": true,
    "rxjs-pipeable-operators-only": true,
    "rxjs-no-static-observable-methods": true,
    "rxjs-proper-imports": true
  }
}

To lint your project use:

./node_modules/.bin/tslint -c tslint.json -p tsconfig.json

Notes

  • Once you run all the migrations check the diff and make sure that everything looks as expected. These fixers cover almost all cases we know of, but it's possible that some manual fixes can be required.
  • Although the migration will format your source code, it's likely that that the style is not consistent with the rest of your project. To make sure that everything is properly following your project's style guide, we recommend you apply a formatter such as prettier or clang-format after the edits are made.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial