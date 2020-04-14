TSLint rules for rxjs.
This repository provides the following rules:
|Rule name
|Configuration
|Description
|rxjs-collapse-imports
|none
|Collapses multiple imports from rxjs to a single one
|rxjs-pipeable-operators-only
|none
|Migrates side-effect operators to pipeables
|rxjs-no-static-observable-methods
|none
|Migrates static Observable method calls
|rxjs-proper-imports
|none
|Updates RxJS 5.x.x imports to RxJS 6.0
Using the current set of rules allows you to automatically migrate your project which uses RxJS 5 to RxJS 6. Here's how you can perform the automatic migration:
npm i -g rxjs-tslint
rxjs-5-to-6-migrate -p [PATH_TO_TSCONFIG]
For an Angular CLI project the invocation of
rxjs-5-to-6-migrate will be:
rxjs-5-to-6-migrate -p src/tsconfig.app.json
Note: The rules use type checking to find all the instances of operators that need to be migrated to pipeables. This requires you to have
rxjs@5 installed so that tslint could find the correct type definitions.
If you're following the migration instructions from https://update.angular.io, between versions 5 and 6 you'll have to run
ng update @angular/core. This step will install
rxjs-compat, which will let
rxjs-5-to-6-migrate to perform the correct code transformations.
To use the exported rules without
rxjs-5-to-6-migrate, use the
rulesDirectory configuration property of
tslint.json:
{
"rulesDirectory": [
"node_modules/rxjs-tslint"
],
"rules": {
"rxjs-collapse-imports": true,
"rxjs-pipeable-operators-only": true,
"rxjs-no-static-observable-methods": true,
"rxjs-proper-imports": true
}
}
To lint your project use:
./node_modules/.bin/tslint -c tslint.json -p tsconfig.json
MIT