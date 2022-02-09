RxJS: Reactive Extensions For JavaScript

The Roadmap from RxJS 7 to 8

Curious what's next for RxJS? Follow along with Issue 6367.

RxJS 7

Reactive Extensions Library for JavaScript. This is a rewrite of Reactive-Extensions/RxJS and is the latest production-ready version of RxJS. This rewrite is meant to have better performance, better modularity, better debuggable call stacks, while staying mostly backwards compatible, with some breaking changes that reduce the API surface.

Apache 2.0 License

Versions In This Repository

master - This is all of the current work, which is against v7 of RxJS right now

6.x - This is the branch for version 6.X

Most PRs should be made to master.

Important

Installation and Usage

ES6 via npm

npm install rxjs

It's recommended to pull in the Observable creation methods you need directly from 'rxjs' as shown below with range . If you're using RxJS version 7.2 or above, you can pull in any operator you need from the same spot, 'rxjs' .

import { range, filter, map } from 'rxjs' ; range( 1 , 200 ) .pipe( filter( x => x % 2 === 1 ), map( x => x + x) ) .subscribe( x => console .log(x));

If you're using RxJS version below 7.2, you can pull in any operator you need from one spot, under 'rxjs/operators' .

import { range } from 'rxjs' ; import { filter, map } from 'rxjs/operators' ; range( 1 , 200 ) .pipe( filter( x => x % 2 === 1 ), map( x => x + x) ) .subscribe( x => console .log(x));

CDN

For CDN, you can use unpkg:

https://unpkg.com/rxjs@^7/dist/bundles/rxjs.umd.min.js

The global namespace for rxjs is rxjs :

const { range } = rxjs; const { filter, map } = rxjs.operators; range( 1 , 200 ) .pipe( filter( x => x % 2 === 1 ), map( x => x + x) ) .subscribe( x => console .log(x));

Goals

Smaller overall bundles sizes

Provide better performance than preceding versions of RxJS

To model/follow the Observable Spec Proposal to the observable

Provide more modular file structure in a variety of formats

Provide more debuggable call stacks than preceding versions of RxJS

npm run compile build everything

build everything npm test run tests

run tests npm run dtslint run dtslint tests

Adding documentation

We appreciate all contributions to the documentation of any type. All of the information needed to get the docs app up and running locally as well as how to contribute can be found in the documentation directory.