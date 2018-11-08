openbase logo
rxjs-system-bundle

by OasisDigital
6.3.3 (see all)

System bundle of RxJS 5, for easy plunker and other use of RxJS via SystemJS with one request.

Documentation
Readme

RxJS System Bundle

This package provides a System bundle of RxJS. This is only a convenience package, it does not add or change any functionality.

RxJS itself is found here:

https://github.com/ReactiveX/rxjs

The official NPM package provided by the RxJS project provide only source files and a UMD bundle. For reasons discussed in the RxJS issue tracker, the project no longer provides its own System bundles.

Where is this useful?

An NPM-published System bundle is very convenient for use in a Plunkr or other contexts where a local build process is avoided. All of this probably makes a lot of sense to you if you are familiar with Angular 2+ (which depends on RxJS) and SystemJS. However, neither RxJS nor this repackaging are specific to Angular.

Versions

I will attempt to update this package for each new version of RxJS, from 5.0.1 onward. Each version of this bundle package exactly matching each underlying RxJS version. Sometime there is -N added to the end of the version, for tweaks to this bundling mechanism/repo which don't affect the RxJS version.

To list all available versions, use npm:

npm show rxjs-system-bundle@* version

CDN

Conveniently, the Unpkg service provides a CDN for NPM package contents. Therefore the System bundle is available at a URL like this:

https://unpkg.com/rxjs-system-bundle@VERSIONHERE/Rx.system.min.js

(Change VERSIONHERE to the RxJS version).

Both minified and plain variations are published, both including source maps. To see the exact filenames available, install the package locally:

npm install rxjs-system-bundle

and look in node_modules/rxjs-system-bundle, or look at:

https://unpkg.com/rxjs-system-bundle@VERSIONHERE/

(The set of files is the same for each version.)

See it in action

The following Plunkr illustrates use of this package. Of course there are many other practical uses, but this one can be seen with one click. Unlike a default Angular 2+ plunker, this one uses only a single request for all of RxJS.

https://plnkr.co/edit/Fy0jvu?p=preview

To see how to configure System to use this RxJS System bundle, see the Plunkr or the configuration snippet below.

System.config({
  transpiler: 'typescript',
  typescriptOptions: {
    emitDecoratorMetadata: true
  },
  paths: {
    'npm:': 'https://unpkg.com/'
  },
  bundles: {
    "npm:rxjs-system-bundle@5.3.1/Rx.system.js": [
      "rxjs",
      "rxjs/*",
      "rxjs/operator/*",
      "rxjs/observable/*",
      "rxjs/scheduler/*",
      "rxjs/symbol/*",
      "rxjs/add/operator/*",
      "rxjs/add/observable/*",
      "rxjs/util/*"
    ]
  },
  map: {
    'app': './src',

    '@angular/core': 'npm:@angular/core/bundles/core.umd.js',
    '@angular/common': 'npm:@angular/common/bundles/common.umd.js',
    '@angular/compiler': 'npm:@angular/compiler/bundles/compiler.umd.js',
    '@angular/platform-browser': 'npm:@angular/platform-browser/bundles/platform-browser.umd.js',
    '@angular/platform-browser-dynamic': 'npm:@angular/platform-browser-dynamic/bundles/platform-browser-dynamic.umd.js',
    '@angular/http': 'npm:@angular/http/bundles/http.umd.js',
    '@angular/router': 'npm:@angular/router/bundles/router.umd.js',
    '@angular/forms': 'npm:@angular/forms/bundles/forms.umd.js',

    '@angular/core/testing': 'npm:@angular/core/bundles/core-testing.umd.js',
    '@angular/common/testing': 'npm:@angular/common/bundles/common-testing.umd.js',
    '@angular/compiler/testing': 'npm:@angular/compiler/bundles/compiler-testing.umd.js',
    '@angular/platform-browser/testing': 'npm:@angular/platform-browser/bundles/platform-browser-testing.umd.js',
    '@angular/platform-browser-dynamic/testing': 'npm:@angular/platform-browser-dynamic/bundles/platform-browser-dynamic-testing.umd.js',
    '@angular/http/testing': 'npm:@angular/http/bundles/http-testing.umd.js',
    '@angular/router/testing': 'npm:@angular/router/bundles/router-testing.umd.js',

    'typescript': 'npm:typescript@2.0.2/lib/typescript.js'
  },
  packages: {
    app: {
      main: './main.ts',
      defaultExtension: 'ts'
    },
    rxjs: {
      defaultExtension: false
    }
  }
});

