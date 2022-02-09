This is a simple library for converting to and from NodeJS stream and RxJS 7.

This was created to fill the gap left by rx-node, which only works with rxjs 4.

Installation

npm install --save rxjs rxjs-stream

Usage

Writing to a stream.

import { rxToStream } from 'rxjs-stream' ; let data = 'This is a bit of text to have some fun with' ; let src = Rx.Observable.from(data.split( ' ' )); rxToStream(src).pipe(process.stdout);

Writing objects to a stream

To write objects, you must pass in the ReadableOptions with objectMode to be true: { objectMode: true }

import { rxToStream } from 'rxjs-stream' ; let data = 'This is a bit of text to have some fun with' ; let wordObj = data.split( ' ' ).map( ( text ) => ({ text })); let src = Rx.Observable.from(wordObj); let stream = rxToStream(src, { objectMode: true });

Read from a stream

import { rxToStream, streamToStringRx } from 'rxjs-stream' ; let ob = streamToStringRx(process.stdin).map( ( text ) => text.toUpperCase()); rxToStream(ob).pipe(process.stdout);

Performance

It is recommended to buffer observable values before sending them to the stream. Node streams work better with fewer calls of a large amount of data than with many calls with a small amount of data.

Example:

import * as loremIpsum from 'lorem-ipsum' ; import { rxToStream } from 'rxjs-stream' ; let book = loremIpsum({ count: 1000 , format: 'plain' , units: 'paragraphs' }); let words = Rx.Observable.from(book.split( /\b/ )); let wordsBuffered = words.bufferCount( 1000 ).map( ( words ) => words.join( '' )); let stream = rxToStream(wordsBuffered); stream.pipe(process.stdout);

Compatibility

This library is tested with Node 12 and above.