rxjs-spy-devtools-plugin

by ardoq
0.0.4 (see all)

RxJS DevTools for debugging streams

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

1.1K

1.1K

23

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

RxJS DevTools for debugging streams

This extension allows you to debug your RxJS stream emissions by hooking into the rxjs-spy debugging library.

The project was inspired by rxjs-spy-devtools.

DevTools screenshot

How to use in your app

  1. Install the chrome extension
  2. Set up rxjs-spy-devtools-plugin in your app and tag the streams that you wish to inspect in the devtools.

Structure & Philosophy

The repo is split into three packages:

  • packages/rxjs-spy-devtools-plugin: plugin for rxjs-spy that sends info about stream emissions to the dev tools extension
  • packages/extension: chrome extension for the devtools
  • packages/shared: shared types, interfaces and utils for communication between the rxjs-spy plugin and the extension

Although the extension currently depends on rxjs-spy-devtools-plugin to receive info about stream emissions. In theory this repository can be extended with another plugin that sends info about stream emissions in a different manner.

Install the extension from the Chrome Web Store

https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/rxjs-devtools/abgkgpfkdkafjidfgcjddeffnfnkoeil?hl=en

Developing the extension

  1. cd packages/extension
  2. Run yarn install to install the dependencies.
  3. Run yarn start
  4. Load the extension in Chrome:
    1. Access chrome://extensions/
    2. Check Developer mode
    3. Click on Load unpacked extension
    4. Select the packages/extension/build folder.
  5. Happy hacking!

Installing the extension in developer mode

  1. git clone this repository
  2. cd packages/extension
  3. yarn install to install the dependencies.
  4. yarn build
  5. Load the extension in Chrome:
    1. Access chrome://extensions/
    2. Check Developer mode
    3. Click on Load unpacked extension
    4. Select the packages/extension/build folder
  6. You should now see RxJS Devtools as a tab in dev tools.

