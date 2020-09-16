This extension allows you to debug your RxJS stream emissions by hooking into the rxjs-spy debugging library.
The project was inspired by rxjs-spy-devtools.
The repo is split into three packages:
Although the extension currently depends on rxjs-spy-devtools-plugin to receive info about stream emissions. In theory this repository can be extended with another plugin that sends info about stream emissions in a different manner.
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/rxjs-devtools/abgkgpfkdkafjidfgcjddeffnfnkoeil?hl=en
packages/extension
yarn install to install the dependencies.
yarn start
chrome://extensions/
Developer mode
Load unpacked extension
packages/extension/build folder.
git clone this repository
cd packages/extension
yarn install to install the dependencies.
yarn build
chrome://extensions/
Developer mode
Load unpacked extension
packages/extension/build folder
RxJS Devtools as a tab in dev tools.