This extension allows you to debug your RxJS stream emissions by hooking into the rxjs-spy debugging library.

The project was inspired by rxjs-spy-devtools.

How to use in your app

Install the chrome extension Set up rxjs-spy-devtools-plugin in your app and tag the streams that you wish to inspect in the devtools.

Structure & Philosophy

The repo is split into three packages:

packages/rxjs-spy-devtools-plugin : plugin for rxjs-spy that sends info about stream emissions to the dev tools extension

: plugin for rxjs-spy that sends info about stream emissions to the dev tools extension packages/extension : chrome extension for the devtools

: chrome extension for the devtools packages/shared: shared types, interfaces and utils for communication between the rxjs-spy plugin and the extension

Although the extension currently depends on rxjs-spy-devtools-plugin to receive info about stream emissions. In theory this repository can be extended with another plugin that sends info about stream emissions in a different manner.

Install the extension from the Chrome Web Store

https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/rxjs-devtools/abgkgpfkdkafjidfgcjddeffnfnkoeil?hl=en

Developing the extension

cd packages/extension Run yarn install to install the dependencies. Run yarn start Load the extension in Chrome: Access chrome://extensions/ Check Developer mode Click on Load unpacked extension Select the packages/extension/build folder. Happy hacking!

Installing the extension in developer mode