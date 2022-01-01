rxjs-spy is a debugging library for RxJS.
The usual approach to debugging RxJS-based code involves sprinkling
do operators and logging throughout composed observables. That's something that I find tedious, so I wrote this library and implemented an unobtrusive mechanism for identifying observables and logging and inspecting observable subscriptions.
If you, too, are looking for a less painful RxJS debugging experience, you might find this library useful. The engineers at Slack have adopted
rxjs-spy and have this to say about it:
You might be like, "[...] but aren't Observables impossible to debug?" And you'd have been mostly right less than a year ago. But this is JavaScript and in JavaScript, the only
constis change.
rxjs-spymakes debugging (i.e. logging and visualizing) streams as simple as adding a
tag. A tagged stream can be monitored, paused, and replayed, right from the console.
For more detail regarding how the library works and what it can do, you can have a look at:
Install the package using NPM:
npm install rxjs-spy --save-dev
And import the functions for use with TypeScript or ES2015:
import { create } from "rxjs-spy";
const spy = create();
Or
require the module for use with Node or a CommonJS bundler:
const { create } = require("rxjs-spy");
const spy = create();
Or include the UMD bundle for use as a
script:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/rxjs@6/bundles/rxjs.umd.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/rxjs-spy@7/bundles/rxjs-spy.min.umd.js"></script>
<script>
const { create } = rxjsSpy;
create();
</script>
rxjs-spy introduces a
tag operator that can be used to identify observables. It attaches a string tag to an observable; it performs no additional processing and does not alter the observable's behaviour or value in any way.
The
tag operator can be used with
pipe:
import { tag } from "rxjs-spy/operators/tag";
const source = Observable.of("some-value").pipe(tag("some-tag"));
The API's methods are tag-based and tags can be matched using explicit literals, regular expressions or function predicates. For example, logging for the above tag could be enabled like this:
import { create } from "rxjs-spy";
const spy = create();
spy.log("some-tag");
// Or like this:
spy.log(/^some-tag$/);
// Or like this:
spy.log(tag => tag === "some-tag");
rxjs-spy exposes a module API intended to be called from code and a console API - via the
spy global - intended for interactive use via the browser's console.
The methods in the module API are callable via imports, requires or the UMD
rxjsSpy global. Most methods return a teardown function that will undo the API method's action when called.
create
Spy.show
Spy.log
Spy.pause
Spy.let
Spy.debug
Spy.flush
Spy.plug
Spy.unplug
Spy.find
Spy.findAll
Spy.stats
Spy.teardown
detect
function create(options: {
[key: string]: any,
audit?: number,
defaultLogger?: PartialLogger,
defaultPlugins?: boolean,
warning?: boolean
} = {}): Teardown
Calling
create attaches the spy to
Observable.prototype.subscribe and returns the following interface:
interface Spy {
readonly tick: number;
debug(match: Match, ...notifications: Notification[]): Teardown;
find<T extends Plugin>(ctor: Ctor<T>): T | undefined;
findAll<T extends Plugin>(ctor: Ctor<T>): T[];
findAll(): Plugin[];
flush(): void;
let(match: Match, select: (source: Observable<any>) => Observable<any>, options?: Options): Teardown;
log(match: Match, partialLogger?: PartialLogger): Teardown;
log(partialLogger?: PartialLogger): Teardown;
pause(match: Match): Deck;
plug(...plugins: Plugin[]): Teardown;
show(match: Match, partialLogger?: PartialLogger): void;
show(partialLogger?: PartialLogger): void;
stats(partialLogger?: PartialLogger): void;
teardown(): void;
unplug(...plugins: Plugin[]): void;
}
By default,
create will wire up the snapshotting plugin and numerous others. However, if the
defaultPlugins option is specified as
false, no plugins will be wired up and the caller can wire up plugins individually using the
plug method. For example:
import { create } from "rxjs-spy";
import { GraphPlugin, SnapshotPlugin } from "rxjs-spy/plugin";
const spy = create({ defaultPlugins: false });
spy.plug(
new GraphPlugin({ keptDuration: -1 }),
new SnapshotPlugin(spy, { keptValues: 1 })
);
If the
audit option is specified, the logging of notifications will be audited within the specified (milliseconds) duration. Each notification source will only be logged once in each duration and the number of ignored notifications (if any) will be included in the console output. This can be useful for logging high-frequency observables.
audit defaults to zero - i.e. no auditing.
Options passed to
create are forwarded to the plugins, so the following can be specified:
|Option
|Type
|Description
|Default
keptDuration
number
|The number of milliseconds for which the subscription graph and snapshots should be kept after unsubscription occurs.
|30000
keptValues
number
|The maximum number of values that should be kept in a snapshot.
|4
sourceMaps
boolean
|Whether or not the
StackTracePlugin should use source maps.
false
This method returns a teardown function.
interface Spy {
show(
match: string | RegExp | MatchPredicate | Observable<any>,
partialLogger: PartialLogger = console
): void;
show(
partialLogger: PartialLogger = console
): void;
}
show will log information regarding the matching observables to the console or to the specified logger. If no
match is specified, all tagged observables will be logged.
The logged information is retrieved from the most recent snapshot, so if snapshotting is not enabled, an error will be thrown.
interface Spy {
log(
match: string | RegExp | MatchPredicate | Observable<any>,
partialLogger: PartialLogger = console
): Teardown;
log(
partialLogger: PartialLogger = console
): Teardown;
}
Wires up an instance of the log plugin for matching observables. If no
match is specified, all tagged observables will be logged.
All
subscribe,
next,
complete,
error and
unsubscribe notifications will be logged to the console or to the specified logger.
This method returns a teardown function.
interface Spy {
pause(
match: string | RegExp | MatchPredicate | Observable<any>
): Deck;
}
Wires up an instance of the pause plugin for matching observables.
All subscriptions to matching observables will be placed into a paused state and notifications that would otherwise be emitted will be buffered inside the plugin.
This method returns a
Deck instance that can be used to
resume and
pause the observables.
interface Deck {
readonly paused: boolean;
clear(): void;
log(partialLogger: PartialLogger = console): void;
pause(): void;
resume(): void;
skip(): void;
step(): void;
teardown(): void;
}
Calling
step will release a single paused notification. The other methods to what their names suggest. Calling
resume will play all buffered notifications before resuming.
interface Spy {
let(
match: string | RegExp | MatchPredicate | Observable<any>,
select: (source: Observable<any>) => Observable<any>,
options?: Options
): Teardown;
}
Wires up an instance of the let plugin for matching observables.
This is equivalent to the
let operator. All subscriptions to matching observables will instead be made to the observable returned by the specified
select function.
If
complete option is
false, completion notifications received from the selected observable will not be forwarded to subscribers.
This method returns a teardown function.
interface Spy {
debug(
match: string | RegExp | MatchPredicate | Observable<any>,
...notifications: ("complete" | "error" | "next" | "subscribe" | "unsubscribe")[]
): Teardown;
}
Wires up an instance of the debug plugin for matching observables.
Whenever one of the specified notifications occurs, a
debugger statement in the plugin will pause execution. If no notifications are specified in the call, execution will be paused when any of the notifications occurs.
This method returns a teardown function.
interface Spy {
flush(): void;
}
Calling
flush will see
flush called on each plugin.
If snapshotting is enabled, calling
flush will release excess values and completed or errored obervables from within snapshots.
interface Spy {
plug(...plugins: Plugin[]): Teardown;
}
Wires up the specified plugin(s) and returns a teardown function.
interface Spy {
unplug(...plugins: Plugin[]): void;
}
Removes the specified plugin(s).
interface Spy {
find<T extends Plugin>(constructor: { new (...args: any[]): T }): T | undefined;
}
Returns the first plugin matching the specified constructor/class.
interface Spy {
findAll<T extends Plugin>(constructor: { new (...args: any[]): T }): T[];
findAll(): T[];
}
Returns all plugins matching the specified constructor/class. Or all plugins of no constructor is specified.
interface Spy {
stats(partialLogger: PartialLogger = console): void;
}
Writes, to the console, counts of the number of notifications, etc.
interface Spy {
teardown(): void;
}
Tears down the spy.
function detect(id: string): void;
Writes, to the console, any subscriptions and unsubscriptions that have occurred since the previous
detect call with the specified
id.
The
detect method is implemented so that it can be imported and called regardless of whether or not the spy is configured. That is, calls can be left in production code, as they become no-ops. It should be imported like this:
import { detect } from "rxjs-spy/detect";
The methods in the console API are callable via the
spy global and are intended to be used interactively in the browser's console.
They are identical to the methods in the spy instances created using the module API except for the fact that they do not return teardown functions. Instead, calls can be undone using the
undo API method.
function undo(...calls: number[]): void
When called without arguments, the
undo method will display in the console a list of the
rxjs-spy calls that can be undone.
Calls are listed against a call number and one or more of those numbers can be passed to
undo to undo specific calls.
Undoing a
spy call will undo all calls.
function deck(call?: number): Deck | undefined
In the console, it's easy to forget to use a variable to capture the
Deck returned by a call to
pause. In those situations, you can call the
deck method without an argument to see a list of numbered
pause calls. Calling
deck again, passing a call number, will return the
Deck associated with the specified
pause call.