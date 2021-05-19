openbase logo
rxjs-observe

by Nicholas Jamieson
2.1.6 (see all)

A library for observing an object's property assignments and method calls

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

rxjs-observe

GitHub License NPM version Build status dependency status devDependency Status peerDependency Status

What is it?

It's an observe function that can be used to create observable sources for an arbitrary object's property assignements and method calls.

Why might you need it?

If you need to convert an imperative API to an observable API, you might find this useful.

Install

Install the package using NPM:

npm install rxjs-observe --save

TypeScript 3.0 or later is required, as the type declaration for observe uses generic rest parameters.

Usage

Pass an object instance to observe and receive an observables object - that contains observable sources for the object's properties and methods - and a proxy:

import { observe } from "rxjs-observe";

const instance = { name: "Alice" };
const { observables, proxy } = observe(instance);
observables.name.subscribe(name => console.log(name));
proxy.name = "Bob";

observe can be passed optional callbacks that will be implemented in the proxy - the observed instance does not need to implement them - and forwarded to an observable with the same name:

import { callback, observe } from "rxjs-observe";

const instance = { name: "Alice" };
const { observables, proxy } = observe(instance, {
  init: callback()
});
observables.init.subscribe(() => console.log("init"));
proxy.init();

observe can be called inside a constructor and the proxy can be returned, as in this Angular component:

import { Component, Input, OnInit, OnDestroy } from "@angular/core";
import { switchMapTo, takeUntil } from "rxjs/operators";
import { callback, observe } from "rxjs-observe";

@Component({
  selector: "some-component",
  template: "<span>Some useless component that writes to the console</span>"
})
class SomeComponent {
  @Input() public name: string;
  constructor() {
    const { observables, proxy } = observe(this as SomeComponent, {
      ngOnInit: callback(),
      ngOnDestroy: callback()
    });
    observables.ngOnInit.pipe(
      switchMapTo(observables.name),
      takeUntil(observables.ngOnDestroy)
    ).subscribe(value => console.log(value));
    return proxy;
  }
}

However, such a component implementation is ... unconventional, so proceed with caution, but ... YOLO.

