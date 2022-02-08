openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ros

rxjs-observable-store

by George Byte
3.0.4 (see all)

A state management solution implemented using RxJS to mimic Redux architecture.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

873

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rxjs-observable-store

npm npm MIT licensed

A state management solution implemented using RxJS to mimic Redux architecture.

Read my blog post State management in Angular with observable store services to learn more about how to use the rxjs-observable-store package to manage state in front-end applications.

Getting started

Prerequisites:
Lowest TypeScript support starts at version 3.5.

Installation:

npm install rxjs-observable-store --save

Usage example:

import {Store} from 'rxjs-observable-store';

class ExampleState {
    exampleText = 'initial text';
    exampleObject = {
        property1: {
            nestedValue: {
                value: 1000,
            },
        },
    };
}

class ExampleStore extends Store<ExampleState> {
    constructor() {
        super(new ExampleState());
    }

    updateExampleText() {
        this.setState({
            ...this.state,
            exampleText: 'updated text',
        });
    }

    updateNestedValue() {
        this.patchState(
            2000,
            'exampleObject',
            'property1',
            'nestedValue',
            'value'
        );
    }
}

class TestComponent {
    store: ExampleStore;

    constructor() {
        this.store = new ExampleStore();

        this.store.state$.subscribe(state => {
            // Logs the updated state on every state change
            console.log(state);
        });

        this.store.onChanges('exampleObject', 'property1', 'nestedValue', 'value').subscribe(value => {
            // Logs the updated value only when state.exampleObject.property1.nestedValue.value changes
            console.log(value);
        });

        setTimeout(() => {
            this.store.updateExampleText();
        }, 1000);

        setTimeout(() => {
            this.store.updateNestedValue();
        }, 2000);
    }
}

API

Store's public properties:

state: <S>
Current state snapshot.

state$: Observable<S>
RxJS Observable of state.

Store's public methods:

onChanges(...path: (string|number|symbol)[]): Observable<any>
Get an RxJS Observable of state at path used to subscribe to partial state changes.

setState(nextState: S): void
Set store's state to nextState.

patchState(value: any, ...path: (string|number|symbol)[]): void
Set store's state at path to value.

Notes:

  • When using TypeScript, errors are thrown for nonexisting path and wrong value type:
    patchState typed value
  • Path autocompletion works as well (9 levels deep):
    patchState path autocompletion

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial