A state management solution implemented using RxJS to mimic Redux architecture.

Read my blog post State management in Angular with observable store services to learn more about how to use the rxjs-observable-store package to manage state in front-end applications.

Getting started

Prerequisites:

Lowest TypeScript support starts at version 3.5.

Installation:

npm install rxjs-observable-store --save

Usage example:

import {Store} from 'rxjs-observable-store' ; class ExampleState { exampleText = 'initial text' ; exampleObject = { property1: { nestedValue: { value: 1000 , }, }, }; } class ExampleStore extends Store<ExampleState> { constructor ( ) { super ( new ExampleState()); } updateExampleText() { this .setState({ ...this.state, exampleText: 'updated text' , }); } updateNestedValue() { this .patchState( 2000 , 'exampleObject' , 'property1' , 'nestedValue' , 'value' ); } } class TestComponent { store: ExampleStore; constructor ( ) { this .store = new ExampleStore(); this .store.state$.subscribe( state => { console .log(state); }); this .store.onChanges( 'exampleObject' , 'property1' , 'nestedValue' , 'value' ).subscribe( value => { console .log(value); }); setTimeout( () => { this .store.updateExampleText(); }, 1000 ); setTimeout( () => { this .store.updateNestedValue(); }, 2000 ); } }

API

Store's public properties:

state: <S>

Current state snapshot.

state$: Observable<S>

RxJS Observable of state.

Store's public methods:

onChanges(...path: (string|number|symbol)[]): Observable<any>

Get an RxJS Observable of state at path used to subscribe to partial state changes.

setState(nextState: S): void

Set store's state to nextState .

patchState(value: any, ...path: (string|number|symbol)[]): void

Set store's state at path to value .

Notes: