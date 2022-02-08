A state management solution implemented using RxJS to mimic Redux architecture.
Read my blog post State management in Angular with observable store services to learn more about how to use the
rxjs-observable-store package to manage state in front-end applications.
Prerequisites:
Lowest TypeScript support starts at version 3.5.
Installation:
npm install rxjs-observable-store --save
Usage example:
import {Store} from 'rxjs-observable-store';
class ExampleState {
exampleText = 'initial text';
exampleObject = {
property1: {
nestedValue: {
value: 1000,
},
},
};
}
class ExampleStore extends Store<ExampleState> {
constructor() {
super(new ExampleState());
}
updateExampleText() {
this.setState({
...this.state,
exampleText: 'updated text',
});
}
updateNestedValue() {
this.patchState(
2000,
'exampleObject',
'property1',
'nestedValue',
'value'
);
}
}
class TestComponent {
store: ExampleStore;
constructor() {
this.store = new ExampleStore();
this.store.state$.subscribe(state => {
// Logs the updated state on every state change
console.log(state);
});
this.store.onChanges('exampleObject', 'property1', 'nestedValue', 'value').subscribe(value => {
// Logs the updated value only when state.exampleObject.property1.nestedValue.value changes
console.log(value);
});
setTimeout(() => {
this.store.updateExampleText();
}, 1000);
setTimeout(() => {
this.store.updateNestedValue();
}, 2000);
}
}
Store's public properties:
state: <S>
Current state snapshot.
state$: Observable<S>
RxJS Observable of state.
Store's public methods:
onChanges(...path: (string|number|symbol)[]): Observable<any>
Get an RxJS Observable of state at
path used to subscribe to partial state changes.
setState(nextState: S): void
Set store's state to
nextState.
patchState(value: any, ...path: (string|number|symbol)[]): void
Set store's state at
path to
value.
Notes:
path and wrong
value type: