Installation

$ npm install rxjs-grpc rxjs grpc

Quickstart

Create your protobuf definition file sample.proto :

syntax = "proto3" ; package sample; service Greeter { rpc SayHello (HelloRequest) returns (HelloReply) {} } message HelloRequest { string name = 1 ; } message HelloReply { string message = 1; }

Generate your TypeScript interfaces:

$ ./node_modules/.bin/rxjs-grpc -o grpc-namespaces.ts *.proto

Implement your typesafe server returning Observable<sample.HelloReply> :

import { of } from 'rxjs' ; import { serverBuilder } from 'rxjs-grpc' ; import { sample } from './grpc-namespaces' ; const server = serverBuilder<sample.ServerBuilder>( 'sample.proto' , 'sample' ) server.addGreeter({ sayHello(request: sample.HelloRequest) { return of({ message: 'Hello ' + request.name }); } }) server.start( '0.0.0.0:50051' );

Call it from a client:

import { clientFactory } from 'rxjs-grpc' ; import { sample } from './grpc-namespaces' ; const Services = clientFactory<sample.ClientFactory>( 'sample.proto' , 'sample' ); const services = new Services( 'localhost:50051' ); const greeter = services.getGreeter(); greeter.sayHello({ name: 'world' }).forEach( response => { console .log( `Greeting: ${response.message} ` ); });

Generated interfaces

import { Observable } from 'rxjs' ; export namespace sample { export interface ClientFactory { getGreeter(): sample.Greeter; } export interface ServerBuilder { addGreeter(impl: sample.Greeter): sample.ServerBuilder; } export interface Greeter { sayHello(request: sample.HelloRequest): Observable<sample.HelloReply>; } export interface HelloRequest { name?: string ; } export interface HelloReply { message?: string ; } }

Examples

You can see a simple example project in the examples folder.