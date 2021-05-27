$ npm install rxjs-grpc rxjs grpc
Create your protobuf definition file
sample.proto:
syntax = "proto3";
package sample;
service Greeter {
rpc SayHello (HelloRequest) returns (HelloReply) {}
}
message HelloRequest {
string name = 1;
}
message HelloReply {
string message = 1;
}
Generate your TypeScript interfaces:
$ ./node_modules/.bin/rxjs-grpc -o grpc-namespaces.ts *.proto
Implement your typesafe server returning
Observable<sample.HelloReply>:
import { of } from 'rxjs';
import { serverBuilder } from 'rxjs-grpc';
import { sample } from './grpc-namespaces';
// Pass the path of proto file and the name of namespace
const server = serverBuilder<sample.ServerBuilder>('sample.proto', 'sample')
// Add implementation
server.addGreeter({
sayHello(request: sample.HelloRequest) {
return of({
message: 'Hello ' + request.name
});
}
})
// Start the server to listen on port 50051
server.start('0.0.0.0:50051');
Call it from a client:
import { clientFactory } from 'rxjs-grpc';
import { sample } from './grpc-namespaces';
// Pass the path of proto file and the name of namespace
const Services = clientFactory<sample.ClientFactory>('sample.proto', 'sample');
// Create a client connecting to the server
const services = new Services('localhost:50051');
// Get a client for the Greeter service
const greeter = services.getGreeter();
// Call the service by passing a sample.HelloRequest
greeter.sayHello({ name: 'world' }).forEach(response => {
console.log(`Greeting: ${response.message}`);
});
import { Observable } from 'rxjs';
export namespace sample {
export interface ClientFactory {
getGreeter(): sample.Greeter;
}
export interface ServerBuilder {
addGreeter(impl: sample.Greeter): sample.ServerBuilder;
}
export interface Greeter {
sayHello(request: sample.HelloRequest): Observable<sample.HelloReply>;
}
export interface HelloRequest {
name?: string;
}
export interface HelloReply {
message?: string;
}
}
You can see a simple example project in the examples folder.