A library for making RxJS support async-await for-await loops via AsyncIterables
This library exposes 4 different ways to consume an RxJS observable with an async/await
for await..of loop using
AsyncIterable. Each of these strategies has pros and cons, so be aware of those as you choose the one that suits your needs.
import { interval } from "rxjs";
import { eachValueFrom } from "rxjs-for-await";
async function example() {
const source$ = interval(100);
for await (const value of eachValueFrom(source$)) {
console.log(value);
}
}
This strategy will yield every single value the observable source emits, one at a time, until the observable completes or errors.
for await loop takes longer to come back around than the time between emissions from the observable source. If the observable emits faster than your loop can consume them, this may result in a memory leak.
import { interval } from "rxjs";
import { bufferedValuesFrom } from "rxjs-for-await";
async function example() {
const source$ = interval(10);
for await (const buffer of bufferedValuesFrom(source$)) {
console.log(buffer);
await wait(1000);
}
}
Keep an internal buffer of values emitted by the observable source, and yield the entire buffer to the
for await loop. Continue this until the observable source completes or errors.
eachValueFrom
for await loop is extremely slow.
eachValueFrom.
import { interval } from "rxjs";
import { latestValueFrom } from "rxjs-for-await";
async function example() {
const source$ = interval(100);
for await (const value of latestValueFrom(source$)) {
console.log(value);
}
}
This strategy will immediately yield the most recently arrived value, or the very next one, if the
for await loop is waiting and one has not arrived yet. Will continue
to do so until the source observable completes or errors.
import { interval } from "rxjs";
import { nextValueFrom } from "rxjs-for-await";
async function example() {
const source$ = interval(100);
for await (const value of nextValueFrom(source$)) {
console.log(value);
}
}
Will wait for the very next value to arrive, then yield it. Will continue to do so until the source observable completes or errors.