A bunch of observables and operators for RxJS.
I created this package as a place to put additional RxJS observables, operators and methods. If you are looking for something that's not in the RxJS distribution, there might be something suitable in here - if you're lucky.
Install the package using NPM:
npm install rxjs-etc --save
Observable factories
combineLatestArray, concatArray, forkJoinArray, mergeArray, zipArray
A bunch of static methods that behave in a predictable manner when passed empty arrays. Some of these are now redundant, but some aren't.
To see how these methods behave, consult their tests.
combineLatestHigherOrderArray, combineLatestHigherOrderObject
Higher-order variants of
combineLatestArray - that takes
Observable<Observable<T>[]> and returns
Observable<T[]> - and
combineLatestObject.
combineLatestObject, forkJoinObject, zipObject
Like the array versions, but these take objects. Observable properties are combined using either
combineLatest,
forkJoin or
zip.
Like
forkJoin but only runs the specified number of observables concurrently.
Higher-order variant of
mergeArray - that takes
Observable<Observable<T>[]> and returns
Observable<T>.
Splits a notifier into two or more states and between which notifications are toggled.
Based on
expand. Traverses a graph - with backpressure control - using either a notifier or a consumer.
Works like
zipArray, but if some sources complete whilst others continue to emit values, those the complete are 'padded' with the specified
padValue (which defaults to
undefined).
Runs a sequence of observables in order until an observable completes successfully.
pipe or
let
A bunch of functions that can be passed to the
let operator. Use them like this:
source.let(endWith("this is the end"))
They can also be used with
pipe, like this:
source.pipe(endWith("this is the end"))
Uses a hash function to put values from an observable stream into buckets - which are themselves observable streams. See
splitBy.
Buffers the specified number of most-recent values.
Like
defaultIfEmpty, but it takes a default observable instead of a default value.
Like the RxJava
concatMapEager operator. It accepts a concurrency and eagerly subscribes to its inner observables, buffering their values and then emitting them in the
concatMap order.
Mirrors the source, but sends the last received value to a project function and merges the
ObservableInput that it returns.
Debounce the source observable, but only after the notifier emits a value.
Debounces synchronously emitted values from a source.
Debounce the source observable, but don't debounce the first
count notifications - only the subsequent notifications.
Like
debounceTime, but with an additional duration to ensure some notifications are emitted for super-busy streams.
Delays a source's value notifications until a signal is received from a notifier.
Like
finalize, but calls a child subscription's callback for its parent's.
Like
startWith, but for the other end.
Like
filter, but takes a value - rather than a function - and performs a reference equality check.
Applies the specified TypeScript guard to change the source observable's type and perform a runtime check. Emits an error notification if the guard rejects a value.
Emits
true when the source observable completes.
Like
map((value, index) => index) when it's called without a selector. When called with a selector, it's just an alias for
map.
Like
finalize (which is also exported as an alias), but passes the callback the
Notification that effected the teardown, or
undefined if explicitly unsubscribed.
Apply the operator to the source observable, but select only the initial
count notifications - don't select the subsequent notifications.
Like a combination of
startWith and
pairwise, but with more specific typings.
Like
pluck, but it's type-safe and only lets you valid keys. And it returns the appropriate type.
When creating signals from a source observable - for use with operators that take a notifier, like
buffer and
window - the order in which subscriptions are made is important.
prioritize can be used to ensure that the notifier subscribes to the source first.
A rate limiter with pass through when waiting is not necessary.
Can be used with a
ConnectableObservable instead of
refCount. When the reference count drops to zero, it waits the specified duration and then if the reference count is zero, it unsubscribes. If the reference count is incremented within the duration, no unsubscription occurs.
Somewhat like the change that was made to
shareReplay in
5.5.0.beta.4. When first subscribed to, a subscription is made to the source, but the source is never explicitly unsubscribed from. Unsubscription from the source only occurs if the source completes or errors.
Like
refCount, but performs connections and unsubscriptions on the specified scheduler.
Emits values using the specified scheduler.
Skips the initial, synchronously emitted values from a source.
Splits an observable stream into two streams. Values that satisfy a predicate are fed into the first stream and values that don't are fed into the second. It's a (better) replacement for
partition - which did not multicast the source. See
bucketBy for the general case of splitting a stream into a specific number of 'buckets'.
Like
startWith but only emits the starting value if the source does not emit within the specified duration.
Apply the operator to the source observable, but don't select the first
count notifications - only the subsequent notifications.
Takes the initial, synchronously emitted values from a source and then completes.
Like
takeWhile, but the value that fails the predicate is taken.
Like
tap, but for subscriptions and unsubscriptions instead of notifications.
Like
tap, but it receives a tuple that includes the emitted value and the index.
Throttle the source observable, but only after the notifier emits a value.
Like
subscribeOn, but for unsubscription.
A bunch of utility functions that do what their names suggest:
isNulled returns
true if a value is
null or
undefined.