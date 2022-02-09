Curious what's next for RxJS? Follow along with Issue 6367.
Reactive Extensions Library for JavaScript. This is a rewrite of Reactive-Extensions/RxJS and is the latest production-ready version of RxJS. This rewrite is meant to have better performance, better modularity, better debuggable call stacks, while staying mostly backwards compatible, with some breaking changes that reduce the API surface.
Most PRs should be made to master.
By contributing or commenting on issues in this repository, whether you've read them or not, you're agreeing to the Contributor Code of Conduct. Much like traffic laws, ignorance doesn't grant you immunity.
npm install rxjs
It's recommended to pull in the Observable creation methods you need directly from
'rxjs' as shown below with
range.
If you're using RxJS version 7.2 or above, you can pull in any operator you need from the same spot,
'rxjs'.
import { range, filter, map } from 'rxjs';
range(1, 200)
.pipe(
filter(x => x % 2 === 1),
map(x => x + x)
)
.subscribe(x => console.log(x));
If you're using RxJS version below 7.2, you can pull in any operator you need from one spot, under
'rxjs/operators'.
import { range } from 'rxjs';
import { filter, map } from 'rxjs/operators';
range(1, 200)
.pipe(
filter(x => x % 2 === 1),
map(x => x + x)
)
.subscribe(x => console.log(x));
For CDN, you can use unpkg:
https://unpkg.com/rxjs@^7/dist/bundles/rxjs.umd.min.js
The global namespace for rxjs is
rxjs:
const { range } = rxjs;
const { filter, map } = rxjs.operators;
range(1, 200)
.pipe(
filter(x => x % 2 === 1),
map(x => x + x)
)
.subscribe(x => console.log(x));
npm run compile build everything
npm test run tests
npm run dtslint run dtslint tests
We appreciate all contributions to the documentation of any type. All of the information needed to get the docs app up and running locally as well as how to contribute can be found in the documentation directory.