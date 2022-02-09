openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

rxjs-es

by ReactiveX
5.0.0-beta.12 (see all)

A reactive programming library for JavaScript

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

280

GitHub Stars

26.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

525

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

RxJS Logo RxJS: Reactive Extensions For JavaScript

CI npm version Join the chat at https://gitter.im/Reactive-Extensions/RxJS

The Roadmap from RxJS 7 to 8

Curious what's next for RxJS? Follow along with Issue 6367.

RxJS 7

FOR 6.X PLEASE GO TO THE 6.x BRANCH

Reactive Extensions Library for JavaScript. This is a rewrite of Reactive-Extensions/RxJS and is the latest production-ready version of RxJS. This rewrite is meant to have better performance, better modularity, better debuggable call stacks, while staying mostly backwards compatible, with some breaking changes that reduce the API surface.

Apache 2.0 License

Versions In This Repository

  • master - This is all of the current work, which is against v7 of RxJS right now
  • 6.x - This is the branch for version 6.X

Most PRs should be made to master.

Important

By contributing or commenting on issues in this repository, whether you've read them or not, you're agreeing to the Contributor Code of Conduct. Much like traffic laws, ignorance doesn't grant you immunity.

Installation and Usage

ES6 via npm

npm install rxjs

It's recommended to pull in the Observable creation methods you need directly from 'rxjs' as shown below with range. If you're using RxJS version 7.2 or above, you can pull in any operator you need from the same spot, 'rxjs'.

import { range, filter, map } from 'rxjs';

range(1, 200)
  .pipe(
    filter(x => x % 2 === 1),
    map(x => x + x)
  )
  .subscribe(x => console.log(x));

If you're using RxJS version below 7.2, you can pull in any operator you need from one spot, under 'rxjs/operators'.

import { range } from 'rxjs';
import { filter, map } from 'rxjs/operators';

range(1, 200)
  .pipe(
    filter(x => x % 2 === 1),
    map(x => x + x)
  )
  .subscribe(x => console.log(x));

CDN

For CDN, you can use unpkg:

https://unpkg.com/rxjs@^7/dist/bundles/rxjs.umd.min.js

The global namespace for rxjs is rxjs:

const { range } = rxjs;
const { filter, map } = rxjs.operators;

range(1, 200)
  .pipe(
    filter(x => x % 2 === 1),
    map(x => x + x)
  )
  .subscribe(x => console.log(x));

Goals

  • Smaller overall bundles sizes
  • Provide better performance than preceding versions of RxJS
  • To model/follow the Observable Spec Proposal to the observable
  • Provide more modular file structure in a variety of formats
  • Provide more debuggable call stacks than preceding versions of RxJS

Building/Testing

  • npm run compile build everything
  • npm test run tests
  • npm run dtslint run dtslint tests

Adding documentation

We appreciate all contributions to the documentation of any type. All of the information needed to get the docs app up and running locally as well as how to contribute can be found in the documentation directory.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial