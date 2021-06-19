openbase logo
rxjs-debug

by rxjs-debug
1.3.0 (see all)

Automated RxJS Visualizer

Popularity

Downloads/wk

782

GitHub Stars

158

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Automated RxJS Visualizer

npm i rxjs-debug --save-dev

Introduction

RxJS-Debug provides a single utility function to debug complicated RxJS streams. It visualizes the piped-operators, subscriptions and completion.

🤾 Playground

⚡ Example

The utility function $D is the only API that RxJS-Debug has. You can wrap an Observable with it and enable automated logging without any extra effort.

// a simple observable
const source = of(1);

// wrap it with rxjs-debug
// you can also provide an optional id to identify the Observable
$D(source, {id: 'Special'}) // returns a copy of the original Observable with logging enabled
  // apply operators on it (optional)
  .pipe(
    map(x => x + 5),
    switchMap(x => of(x * 2)),
    delay(200)
  )
  .subscribe(); // activate the stream

This is what you'd get in the console

You can try it out here.

✍ Notes

Please don't leave the $D in your production code/build, rxjs-debug is only meant to be used during development. You should keep the rxjs-debug in your devDependencies and just use $D whenever you need it (for debugging).

🤝 Contributing

We appreciate your help with reporting issues and fixing bugs. We also welcome your suggestions and feedback.

⚖ Licence

MIT

💻 Author

Ankit Singh

