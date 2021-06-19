npm i rxjs-debug --save-dev
RxJS-Debug provides a single utility function to debug complicated RxJS streams. It visualizes the piped-operators, subscriptions and completion.
The utility function
$D is the only API that RxJS-Debug has.
You can wrap an
Observable with it and enable automated logging without any extra effort.
// a simple observable
const source = of(1);
// wrap it with rxjs-debug
// you can also provide an optional id to identify the Observable
$D(source, {id: 'Special'}) // returns a copy of the original Observable with logging enabled
// apply operators on it (optional)
.pipe(
map(x => x + 5),
switchMap(x => of(x * 2)),
delay(200)
)
.subscribe(); // activate the stream
This is what you'd get in the console
You can try it out here.
Please don't leave the
$D in your production code/build,
rxjs-debug is only meant to be used during development.
You should keep the
rxjs-debug in your
devDependencies and just use
$D whenever you need it (for debugging).
We appreciate your help with reporting issues and fixing bugs. We also welcome your suggestions and feedback.