

Automated RxJS Visualizer





npm i rxjs-debug --save-dev

Introduction

RxJS-Debug provides a single utility function to debug complicated RxJS streams. It visualizes the piped-operators, subscriptions and completion.

⚡ Example

The utility function $D is the only API that RxJS-Debug has. You can wrap an Observable with it and enable automated logging without any extra effort.

const source = of( 1 ); $D(source, {id: 'Special' }) .pipe( map( x => x + 5 ), switchMap( x => of(x * 2 )), delay( 200 ) ) .subscribe();

This is what you'd get in the console

You can try it out here.

✍ Notes

Please don't leave the $D in your production code/build, rxjs-debug is only meant to be used during development. You should keep the rxjs-debug in your devDependencies and just use $D whenever you need it (for debugging).

