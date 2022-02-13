An RxJS message broker for WebRTC DataChannels and WebSockets.
This module is using the power of RxJS to wrap WebSockets or WebRTC DataChannels. It returns a Subject which can be used with all the operators RxJS provides, but does also have some special functionality.
To install
rxjs-broker via npm you can execute the following command.
npm install rxjs-broker
rxjs-broker does provide two utility functions:
connect() and
wrap(). If you're using ES2015 modules you can import them like that.
import { connect, wrap } from 'rxjs-broker';
The
connect() function takes a URL as a parameter and returns a
WebSocketSubject which extends the
AnonymousSubject provided by RxJS. It also implements the
IRemoteSubject interface which adds two additional methods. It gets explained in more detail below.
const webSocketSubject = connect('wss://super-cool-websock.et');
The second parameter can be used to specify an
openObserver which works similar to the
openObserver of the
WebSocketSubject provided by RxJS. The
next() method of it gets called when the underlying WebSocket fires an open event.
The
wrap() function can be used to turn a WebRTC DataChannel into a
DataChannelSubject which does also extend the
AnonymousSubject and implements the
IRemoteSubject interface.
// Let's imagine a variable called dataChannel exists and its value is a WebRTC DataChannel.
const dataChannelSubject = wrap(dataChannel);
The second parameter can be used to specify an
openObserver. The
next() method of it gets called when the underlying DataChannel fires an open event.
As mentioned above the
IRemoteSubject interface is used to describe the common behavior of the
DataChannelSubject and the
WebSocketSubject. In TypeScript it looks like this:
interface IRemoteSubject<T> {
close(): void;
send(message: T): Promise<void>;
}
The
close() method is meant to close the underlying WebSocket or WebRTC DataChannel.
The
send() method is basically a supercharged version of
next(). It will stringify a given JSON message before sending it and returns a
Promise which resolves when the message is actually on it's way.
rxjs-broker does also provide another standalone function called
mask(). It can be imported like that.
import { mask } from 'rxjs-broker';
The
mask() function takes a JSON object which gets used to extract incoming data and to enhance outgoing data. If there is for example a DataChannel which receives two types of messages (control messages and measurement messages), they might look somehow like this:
{
"type": "control",
"message": {
"heating": "off"
}
}
{
"type": "measurement",
"message": {
"temperature": "30°"
}
}
In case you are not interested in the messages of type control and only want to receive and send messages of type measurement, you can use
mask() to achieve exactly that.
const maskedSubject = mask({ type: 'measurement' }, dataChannelSubject);
// The callback will be called with unwrapped messages like { temperature: '30°' }.
maskedSubject.subscribe((message) => {
// ...
});
When you call
next() or
send() on the returned
IRemoteSubject it also wraps the message with the provided mask. Considering the example introduced above, the usage of the
send() method will look like this:
const maskedSubject = mask({ type: 'measurement' }, dataChannelSubject);
// This will send wrapped messages like { type: 'measurement', message: { temperature: '30°' } }.
maskedSubject.send({ temperature: '30°' });