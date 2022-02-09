Curious what's next for RxJS? Follow along with Issue 6367.
Reactive Extensions Library for JavaScript. This is a rewrite of Reactive-Extensions/RxJS and is the latest production-ready version of RxJS. This rewrite is meant to have better performance, better modularity, better debuggable call stacks, while staying mostly backwards compatible, with some breaking changes that reduce the API surface.
Most PRs should be made to master.
By contributing or commenting on issues in this repository, whether you've read them or not, you're agreeing to the Contributor Code of Conduct. Much like traffic laws, ignorance doesn't grant you immunity.
npm install rxjs
It's recommended to pull in the Observable creation methods you need directly from
'rxjs' as shown below with
range.
If you're using RxJS version 7.2 or above, you can pull in any operator you need from the same spot,
'rxjs'.
import { range, filter, map } from 'rxjs';
range(1, 200)
.pipe(
filter(x => x % 2 === 1),
map(x => x + x)
)
.subscribe(x => console.log(x));
If you're using RxJS version below 7.2, you can pull in any operator you need from one spot, under
'rxjs/operators'.
import { range } from 'rxjs';
import { filter, map } from 'rxjs/operators';
range(1, 200)
.pipe(
filter(x => x % 2 === 1),
map(x => x + x)
)
.subscribe(x => console.log(x));
For CDN, you can use unpkg:
https://unpkg.com/rxjs@^7/dist/bundles/rxjs.umd.min.js
The global namespace for rxjs is
rxjs:
const { range } = rxjs;
const { filter, map } = rxjs.operators;
range(1, 200)
.pipe(
filter(x => x % 2 === 1),
map(x => x + x)
)
.subscribe(x => console.log(x));
npm run compile build everything
npm test run tests
npm run dtslint run dtslint tests
We appreciate all contributions to the documentation of any type. All of the information needed to get the docs app up and running locally as well as how to contribute can be found in the documentation directory.
Unlike something like Redux, it can be hard to reason about or debug a complex series of pipes and what they are doing. This really needs an easy to use debugging tool of some sort and the documentation/naming need an overhaul. For example, forkJoin. Who thought that would be a good name for something that merges together several streams?
This is a powereful library using an observalble design pattern. I had a requirement to show real time data, I trid different approaches, but RxJS is the one that fullfilled our requirement in easy way. In my experience initially it took time to understand the flow of this library but once you used to it you can easily relate it and write code using appropriate events. Really good library for real-time data flow.
In my opinion it is the golden standard for Reactive Programming in JavaScript. There are more performant, lightweight alternatives but this is still "the one". However it is not without a learning curve. Stick with it - the journey is well worth it.
One of my favorite things about working with Angular is that it has RxJs out of the box. I have worked with RxJs for a long time and have trained myself to think based on RxJs way of doing things. You have to build that understanding first to be able to take full advantage of the reactive way of doing things. Features like observables, subjects, behavior subjects etc are my most frequently used features. While working with React and Redux I sometimes have thought a certain scenario would have been really easy if I was working with RxJs on angular. I can't think of a reason why you wouldn't want to use RxJs while working with Angular because it is so well baked-in to the framework that not using it would be counter productive. But if one the other hand if you are working with other frameworks, I wouldn't use RxJs unless I'm sure I know what I'm doing and there is no better way to do it.
I used RxJS extensively in my Angular projects. It's a very powerful library that allows you to do incredibly reactive code and highly composable operators, and that's great to reuse in any application, making managing asynchronous code easier, without having to set state machines. The big downside of it is its complexity, which is not much about the code itself, but the concept of the operators and how to combine them. In my experience, RxJS enthusiasts tend to overcomplicate the code which leads to situations where junior developers can't work together in the same codebase. At least there is a good resource to understand the operators at https://rxmarbles.com/