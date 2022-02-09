openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

36.9M

GitHub Stars

26.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

524

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Reactive Programming

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/5202
Readme

RxJS Logo RxJS: Reactive Extensions For JavaScript

CI npm version Join the chat at https://gitter.im/Reactive-Extensions/RxJS

The Roadmap from RxJS 7 to 8

Curious what's next for RxJS? Follow along with Issue 6367.

RxJS 7

FOR 6.X PLEASE GO TO THE 6.x BRANCH

Reactive Extensions Library for JavaScript. This is a rewrite of Reactive-Extensions/RxJS and is the latest production-ready version of RxJS. This rewrite is meant to have better performance, better modularity, better debuggable call stacks, while staying mostly backwards compatible, with some breaking changes that reduce the API surface.

Apache 2.0 License

Versions In This Repository

  • master - This is all of the current work, which is against v7 of RxJS right now
  • 6.x - This is the branch for version 6.X

Most PRs should be made to master.

Important

By contributing or commenting on issues in this repository, whether you've read them or not, you're agreeing to the Contributor Code of Conduct. Much like traffic laws, ignorance doesn't grant you immunity.

Installation and Usage

ES6 via npm

npm install rxjs

It's recommended to pull in the Observable creation methods you need directly from 'rxjs' as shown below with range. If you're using RxJS version 7.2 or above, you can pull in any operator you need from the same spot, 'rxjs'.

import { range, filter, map } from 'rxjs';

range(1, 200)
  .pipe(
    filter(x => x % 2 === 1),
    map(x => x + x)
  )
  .subscribe(x => console.log(x));

If you're using RxJS version below 7.2, you can pull in any operator you need from one spot, under 'rxjs/operators'.

import { range } from 'rxjs';
import { filter, map } from 'rxjs/operators';

range(1, 200)
  .pipe(
    filter(x => x % 2 === 1),
    map(x => x + x)
  )
  .subscribe(x => console.log(x));

CDN

For CDN, you can use unpkg:

https://unpkg.com/rxjs@^7/dist/bundles/rxjs.umd.min.js

The global namespace for rxjs is rxjs:

const { range } = rxjs;
const { filter, map } = rxjs.operators;

range(1, 200)
  .pipe(
    filter(x => x % 2 === 1),
    map(x => x + x)
  )
  .subscribe(x => console.log(x));

Goals

  • Smaller overall bundles sizes
  • Provide better performance than preceding versions of RxJS
  • To model/follow the Observable Spec Proposal to the observable
  • Provide more modular file structure in a variety of formats
  • Provide more debuggable call stacks than preceding versions of RxJS

Building/Testing

  • npm run compile build everything
  • npm test run tests
  • npm run dtslint run dtslint tests

Adding documentation

We appreciate all contributions to the documentation of any type. All of the information needed to get the docs app up and running locally as well as how to contribute can be found in the documentation directory.

100
John MunschSanta Fe, NM8 Ratings4 Reviews
December 1, 2020
Hard to Use

Unlike something like Redux, it can be hard to reason about or debug a complex series of pipes and what they are doing. This really needs an easy to use debugging tool of some sort and the documentation/naming need an overhaul. For example, forkJoin. Who thought that would be a good name for something that merges together several streams?

0
Gajanan2756 Ratings47 Reviews
2 months ago

This is a powereful library using an observalble design pattern. I had a requirement to show real time data, I trid different approaches, but RxJS is the one that fullfilled our requirement in easy way. In my experience initially it took time to understand the flow of this library but once you used to it you can easily relate it and write code using appropriate events. Really good library for real-time data flow.

1
ghanlohar
Damian EstebanNew York, NY U.S.A.23 Ratings5 Reviews
Passionate Solutions Architect & Software Developer based in New York City. CTO of @betterPT.
October 22, 2020
Great Documentation
Hard to Use
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable
Performant

In my opinion it is the golden standard for Reactive Programming in JavaScript. There are more performant, lightweight alternatives but this is still "the one". However it is not without a learning curve. Stick with it - the journey is well worth it.

1
SnailPJW
Abhinav Dinesh CKochi30 Ratings29 Reviews
Front End Engineer | JavaScript, Angular, React
6 months ago
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Easy to Use
Performant

One of my favorite things about working with Angular is that it has RxJs out of the box. I have worked with RxJs for a long time and have trained myself to think based on RxJs way of doing things. You have to build that understanding first to be able to take full advantage of the reactive way of doing things. Features like observables, subjects, behavior subjects etc are my most frequently used features. While working with React and Redux I sometimes have thought a certain scenario would have been really easy if I was working with RxJs on angular. I can't think of a reason why you wouldn't want to use RxJs while working with Angular because it is so well baked-in to the framework that not using it would be counter productive. But if one the other hand if you are working with other frameworks, I wouldn't use RxJs unless I'm sure I know what I'm doing and there is no better way to do it.

0
Yann BragaAmsterdam22 Ratings18 Reviews
Engineer @chromaui at full steam 🚂
2 months ago
Hard to Use
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable

I used RxJS extensively in my Angular projects. It's a very powerful library that allows you to do incredibly reactive code and highly composable operators, and that's great to reuse in any application, making managing asynchronous code easier, without having to set state machines. The big downside of it is its complexity, which is not much about the code itself, but the concept of the operators and how to combine them. In my experience, RxJS enthusiasts tend to overcomplicate the code which leads to situations where junior developers can't work together in the same codebase. At least there is a good resource to understand the operators at https://rxmarbles.com/

0

