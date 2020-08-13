Rxios

A RxJS wrapper for axios

Rxios makes the awesome axios library reactive, so that it's responses are returned as RxJS observables.

Regular promises are cool, especially for HTTP requests in async/await functions.

However, Observables provide operators like map, forEach, reduce... There are also powerful operators like retry() or replay() , that are often quite handy.

Observables also excel when we need to perform some kind of manipulation on the received data, or when we need to chain several requests.

Lastly, Reactive stuff is what all the cool kids are doing.

Installation

npm install axios rxjs rxios

Usage

You can use Rxios by either

instantiating the class yourself

import { Rxios } from 'rxios' ; const rxios = new Rxios({ }) const request = rxios.get(url)...

importing a "ready-to-use" generic instance

import { rxios } from 'rxios' ; const request = rxios.get(url)...

In any case, please keep in mind that, when importing, Rxios refers to the class and rxios to the instance.

Syntax details

const { Rxios } = require ( 'rxios' ); const http = new Rxios({ baseURL : 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com' , }); http.get( '/posts' ).subscribe( response => { console .log(response); }, err => { console .error(err); } ); http .get( '/posts' , { userId : 1 }) .subscribe( response => { console .log(response); }, err => { console .error(err); } ); http .post( '/posts' , { userId : 1 , id : 1 , title : 'sunt aut facere repellat provident occaecati excepturi optio reprehenderit' , }) .subscribe( response => { console .log(response); }, err => { console .error(err); } );

TypeScript usage

Rxios is written in TypeScript, and its typings are provided in this same package.

Also, just like with axios or with Angular's Http module, response types are accepted by the method, like:

import { Rxios } from 'rxios' ; const http = new Rxios(); interface MyResponse = {userId: number ; id: number ; title: string }; http.get<MyResponse[]>( '/posts/1' ) .subscribe(resp: MyResponse[] => {...});

Advanced usage

All Rxios methods always return an Observable, to which we can apply advanced RxJS operations.

For example, we could make two simultaneous requests and merge their responses as they come, without needing to wait for both to be completed.