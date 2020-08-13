Rxios makes the awesome axios library reactive, so that it's responses are returned as RxJS observables.
Regular promises are cool, especially for HTTP requests in async/await functions.
However, Observables provide operators like map, forEach, reduce... There are also powerful operators like
retry() or
replay(), that are often quite handy.
Observables also excel when we need to perform some kind of manipulation on the received data, or when we need to chain several requests.
Lastly, Reactive stuff is what all the cool kids are doing.
npm install axios rxjs rxios
You can use Rxios by either
instantiating the class yourself
import { Rxios } from 'rxios';
const rxios = new Rxios({ /* options here */ })
const request = rxios.get(url)...
importing a "ready-to-use" generic instance
import { rxios } from 'rxios';
const request = rxios.get(url)...
In any case, please keep in mind that, when importing,
Rxios refers to the class and
rxios to the instance.
const { Rxios } = require('rxios');
// or import { Rxios } from 'rxios';
const http = new Rxios({
// all regular axios request configuration options are valid here
// check https://github.com/axios/axios#request-config
baseURL: 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com',
});
// plain GET request
http.get('/posts').subscribe(
response => {
console.log(response); // no need to 'response.data'
},
err => {
console.error(err);
}
);
// GET request with query params
http
.get('/posts', { userId: 1 }) // you can pass an object as second param to the get() method
.subscribe(
response => {
console.log(response); // no need to 'response.data'
},
err => {
console.error(err);
}
);
// POST request
http
.post('/posts', {
// this object will be the payload of the request
userId: 1,
id: 1,
title:
'sunt aut facere repellat provident occaecati excepturi optio reprehenderit',
})
.subscribe(
response => {
console.log(response); // again, no need to 'response.data'
},
err => {
console.error(err);
}
);
Rxios is written in TypeScript, and its typings are provided in this same package.
Also, just like with axios or with Angular's Http module, response types are accepted by the method, like:
import { Rxios } from 'rxios';
const http = new Rxios();
interface MyResponse = {userId: number; id: number; title: string};
http.get<MyResponse[]>('/posts/1')
.subscribe(resp: MyResponse[] => {...});
All Rxios methods always return an Observable, to which we can apply advanced RxJS operations.
For example, we could make two simultaneous requests and merge their responses as they come, without needing to wait for both to be completed.
import { Observable } from 'rxjs/Rx';
import { Rxios } from 'rxios';
const http = new Rxios();
const firstReq = http.get('/posts/1');
const secondReq = http.get('/posts/2');
firstReq.merge(secondReq).subscribe(...);