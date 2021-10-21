RxFire

Firebase and RxJS for all frameworks.

What is RxFire?

Observable creators - Observables bindings for most Firebase web libraries.

Status: Beta

Install

npm i rxfire firebase rxjs --save yarn add rxfire firebase rxjs

Make sure to install Firebase and RxJS individually as they are peer dependencies of RxFire.

Example use:

import { initializeApp } from 'firebase/app' ; import { getFirestore, collection, where, query } from 'firebase/firestore' ; import { collectionData } from 'rxfire/firestore' ; import { tap } from 'rxjs/operators' ; const app = initializeApp({ }); const firestore = getFirestore(app); const citiesRef = query( collection(firestore, 'cities' ), where( 'state' , '==' , 'CO' ) ); collectionData(citiesRef, { idField: 'id' }) .pipe( tap( cities => console .log( 'This is just an observable!' )) ) .subscribe( cities => { })

Easily combine multiple Firebase data sources

RxJS provides multiple operators and creation methods for combining observable streams. This makes it easy to combine data from multiple Firebase resources. You can also handle simplify high asynchronous tasks like joins into a flat stream.

The example below streams a list of "cities" from Firestore and then retrieves their image from a Cloud Storage bucket. Both tasks are asynchronous but RxJS makes it easy to combine these tasks together.

import { initializeApp } from 'firebase/app' ; import { getStorage, ref } from 'firebase/storage' ; import { getFirestore, collection, where, query } from 'firebase/firestore' ; import { collectionData } from 'rxfire/firestore' ; import { getDownloadURL } from 'rxfire/storage' ; import { combineLatest } from 'rxjs' ; import { switchMap } from 'rxjs/operators' ; const app = initializeApp({ }); const firestore = getFirestore(app); const storage = getStorage(app); const citiesRef = query( collection(firestore, 'cities' ), where( 'state' , '==' , 'CO' ) ); collectionData(citiesRef, { idField: 'id' }) .pipe( switchMap( cities => { return combineLatest(...cities.map( c => { const ref = ref(storage, `/cities/ ${c.id} .png` ); return getDownloadURL(ref).pipe(map( imageURL => ({ imageURL, ...c }))); })); }) ) .subscribe( cities => { cities.forEach( c => console .log(c.imageURL)); });

Understanding RxFire imports

RxFire is a complementary library to Firebase. It is not meant to wrap the entire Firebase SDK. RxFire's purpose is to simplify async streams from Firebase. You need to import the Firebase SDK and initialize an app before using RxFire.

import { initializeApp } from 'firebase/app' ; import { getStorage, ref } from 'firebase/storage' ; import { getDownloadURL } from 'rxfire/storage' ; const app = initializeApp({ }); const storage = getStorage(app); const ref = ref(storage, 'data.json' ); const url$ = getDownloadURL(ref);

RxFire contains multiple entry points for module imports. Each Firebase library is an entry point.

import { } from 'rxfire/firestore' ; import { } from 'rxfire/database' ; import { } from 'rxfire/storage' ; import { } from 'rxfire/auth' ; import { } from 'rxfire/functions' ; import { } from 'rxfire/performance' ; import { } from 'rxfire/remote-config' ;

Simple functions

RxFire is a set of functions. Most functions create observables and from there you can use regular RxJS operators. Some functions are custom operators. But at the end of the day, it's all just functions. This is important for tree shaking. Any unused functions are stripped from your final build if you use a module bundler like Webpack or Rollup.

import { initializeApp } from 'firebase/app' ; import { getStorage, ref } from 'firebase/storage' ; import { getDownloadURL, put } 'rxfire/storage' ; const app = initializeApp({ }); const storage = getStorage(app); const ref = ref(storage, 'data.json' ); const url$ = getDownloadURL(ref);

Documentation

Examples

Examples: See this example repository for a list of ways to configure and use RxFire.