Announcement Version 11.0.0 is now released, read the ANNOUNCEMENT

RxDB

A realtime Database for JavaScript Applications

RxDB (short for Reactive Database) is a NoSQL-database for JavaScript Applications like Websites, hybrid Apps, Electron-Apps, Progressive Web Apps and Node.js. Reactive means that you can not only query the current state, but subscribe to all state changes like the result of a query or even a single field of a document. This is great for UI-based realtime applications in way that makes it easy to develop and also has great performance benefits. To replicate data between your clients and server, RxDB provides modules for realtime replication with any CouchDB compliant endpoint and also with custom GraphQL endpoints.

Features 💻📱 Multiplatform support for browsers, nodejs, electron, cordova, react-native and every other javascript-runtime 📨 Reactive data-handling based on RxJS 🚣 Offline first let your app still work when users have no internet 🔄 Replication between client and server-data, compatible with PouchDB, CouchDB and IBM Cloudant. There is also a plugin for a GraphQL replication 📄 Schema-based with the easy-to-learn standard of json-schema 🍊 Mango-Query exactly like you know from mongoDB and mongoose 🔐 Encryption of single data-fields to protect your users data 📤📥 Import/Export of the database-state (json), awesome for coding with TDD 📡 Multi-Window to synchronise data between different browser-windows or nodejs-processes 💅 ORM-capabilities to easily handle data-code-relations and customize functions of documents and collections 🔷 Full TypeScript support for fast and secure coding (Requires Typescript v3.8 or higher)

RxDB is made so that you can use exactly the same code at

We optimized, double-checked and made boilerplates so you can directly start to use RxDB with frameworks like

Quickstart

npm install rxdb --save npm install rxjs --save

import { addPouchPlugin, createRxDatabase, getRxStoragePouch } from 'rxdb' ; addPouchPlugin( require ( 'pouchdb-adapter-idb' )); const db = await createRxDatabase({ name : 'heroesdb' , storage : getRxStoragePouch( 'idb' ), password : 'myLongAndStupidPassword' }); await db.addCollections({ heroes : { schema : mySchema } }); db.heroes.insert({ name : 'Bob' });

Subscribe to query results RxDB implements rxjs to make your data reactive. This makes it easy to always show the real-time database-state in the dom without manually re-submitting your queries. db.heroes .find() .sort( 'name' ) .$ .subscribe( docs => { myDomElement.innerHTML = docs .map( doc => '<li>' + doc.name + '</li>' ) .join(); });

MultiWindow/Tab When two instances of RxDB use the same storage-engine, their state and action-stream will be broadcasted. This means with two browser-windows the change of window #1 will automatically affect window #2. This works completely offline.

Replication RxDB supports realtime replication with CouchDB compatible endpoints, or via GraphQL with custom endpoints. Also there is the replication primitives plugin that lets you implement replication via REST, Websockets, P2P or any other layer that can transmit data.

EventReduce One big benefit of having a realtime database is that big performance optimizations can be done when the database knows a query is observed and the updated results are needed continuously. RxDB internally uses the Event-Reduce algorithm. This makes sure that when you update/insert/remove documents, the query does not have to re-run over the whole database but the new results will be calculated from the events. This creates a huge performance-gain with zero cost. Use-Case-Example Imagine you have a very big collection with many user-documents. At your page you want to display a toplist with users which have the most points and are currently logged in. You create a query and subscribe to it. const query = usersCollection.find().where( 'loggedIn' ).eq( true ).sort( 'points' ); query.$.subscribe( users => { document .querySelector( 'body' ).innerHTML = users .reduce( ( prev, cur ) => prev + cur.username+ '<br/>' , '' ); }); As you may detect, the query can take very long time to run, because you have thousands of users in the collection. When a user now logs off, the whole query will re-run over the database which takes again very long. anyUser.loggedIn = false ; await anyUser.save(); But not with the EventReduce. Now, when one user logs off, it will calculate the new results from the current results plus the RxChangeEvent. This often can be done in-memory without making IO-requests to the storage-engine. EventReduce not only works on subscribed queries, but also when you do multiple .exec() 's on the same query.

Schema Schemas are defined via jsonschema and are used to describe your data. const mySchema = { title : "hero schema" , version : 0 , description : "describes a simple hero" , primaryKey : 'name' , type : "object" , properties : { name : { type : "string" }, secret : { type : "string" , }, skills : { type : "array" , maxItems : 5 , uniqueItems : true , item : { type : "object" , properties : { name : { type : "string" }, damage : { type : "number" } } } } }, required : [ "color" ], encrypted : [ "secret" ] };

Mango / Chained queries RxDB can be queried by standard NoSQL mango queries, like you maybe know from other NoSQL Databases like mongoDB. Also you can use the mquery api to create chained mango-queries. myCollection.find({ selector : { name : { $ne : 'Alice' }, age : { $gt : 67 } }, sort : [{ age : 'desc' }], limit : 10 }) myCollection .find() .where( 'name' ).ne( 'Alice' ) .where( 'age' ).gt( 18 ).lt( 67 ) .limit( 10 ) .sort( '-age' ) .exec().then( docs => { console .dir(docs); });