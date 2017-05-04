RxCSS

RxCSS is a very small library for manipulating CSS Custom Properties (aka CSS Variables) with RxJS Observables.

More Info

📖 Read the slides: http://slides.com/davidkhourshid/reactanim#/

🎥 Watch the presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTCukb6Zn3g

Requirements

Make sure RxJS is installed and globally available.

Installation

You can either use RxCSS in an existing project:

npm install rxcss@latest --save

Or you can include it directly in a <script> tag:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@reactivex/rxjs/dist/global/Rx.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/rxcss@latest/dist/rxcss.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

const mouse$ = Rx.Observable .fromEvent( document , 'mousemove' ) .map( ( { clientX, clientY } ) => ({ x : clientX, y : clientY })); const style$ = RxCSS({ mouse : mouse$, }); style$.subscribe(...);

:root { --mouse-x : 0 ; --mouse-y : 0 ; } .ball { transform : translateX (calc(var(--mouse-x) * 1px )) translateY (calc(var(--mouse-y) * 1px )); }

API

Sets each key/value pair, where each value is an observable, as a CSS variable on the target.