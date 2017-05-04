openbase logo
rxc

rxcss

by David Khourshid
0.10.0 (see all)

RxJS and CSS

Overview

496

GitHub Stars

417

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

RxCSS

RxCSS is a very small library for manipulating CSS Custom Properties (aka CSS Variables) with RxJS Observables.

Requirements

Make sure RxJS is installed and globally available.

Installation

You can either use RxCSS in an existing project:

npm install rxcss@latest --save

Or you can include it directly in a <script> tag:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/@reactivex/rxjs/dist/global/Rx.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/rxcss@latest/dist/rxcss.min.js"></script>

Usage

const mouse$ = Rx.Observable
  .fromEvent(document, 'mousemove')
  .map(({ clientX, clientY }) => ({
    x: clientX,
    y: clientY
  }));


const style$ = RxCSS({
  mouse: mouse$,
});

// Optional
style$.subscribe(...);

:root {
  --mouse-x: 0;
  --mouse-y: 0;
}


.ball {
  transform:
    translateX(calc(var(--mouse-x) * 1px))
    translateY(calc(var(--mouse-y) * 1px));
}

API

RxCSS(observableMap[, target])

Sets each key/value pair, where each value is an observable, as a CSS variable on the target.

  • observableMap (Object) - an object where each:
    • key is the CSS variable name to be set on the target
    • value is either an Observable stream of values, or a single value to set the CSS variable to.
  • target (Element) - the DOM node to set the CSS variables to. Default: document.documentElement.

