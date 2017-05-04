RxCSS is a very small library for manipulating CSS Custom Properties (aka CSS Variables) with RxJS Observables.
Make sure RxJS is installed and globally available.
You can either use RxCSS in an existing project:
npm install rxcss@latest --save
Or you can include it directly in a
<script> tag:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@reactivex/rxjs/dist/global/Rx.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/rxcss@latest/dist/rxcss.min.js"></script>
const mouse$ = Rx.Observable
.fromEvent(document, 'mousemove')
.map(({ clientX, clientY }) => ({
x: clientX,
y: clientY
}));
const style$ = RxCSS({
mouse: mouse$,
});
// Optional
style$.subscribe(...);
:root {
--mouse-x: 0;
--mouse-y: 0;
}
.ball {
transform:
translateX(calc(var(--mouse-x) * 1px))
translateY(calc(var(--mouse-y) * 1px));
}
RxCSS(observableMap[, target])
Sets each key/value pair, where each value is an observable, as a CSS variable on the target.
observableMap (Object) - an object where each:
key is the CSS variable name to be set on the
target
value is either an Observable stream of values, or a single value to set the CSS variable to.
target (Element) - the DOM node to set the CSS variables to. Default:
document.documentElement.