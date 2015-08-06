A reimplementation of redux using RxJS.

Reactive by default, this makes difference.

If you just want to use redux with RxJS and don't care about API compatibility, see redux-core.

Features

All of the redux APIs implemented.

Additionally, store provides 2 rx objects you can utilize: dispatcher$ is a Subject that you can pass actions in. state$ is an Observable, a stream of states.

provides 2 rx objects you can utilize: And a helper function connectAction to stream actions to store (see example below).

What does it look like?

import {createStore, combineReducers, applyMiddleware, connectAction} from 'rx-redux' import thunkMiddleware from 'redux-thunk' import * as reducers from './reducers' import { render, getActionStream } from './view' const action$ = getActionStream(); const newCreateStore = applyMiddleware(thunkMiddleware)(createStore); const reducer = combineReducers(reducers); const store = newCreateStore(reducer); store.state$.subscribe( state => render(state)); action$.subscribe( action => store.dispatcher$.onNext(action));

Best practice to make your app all the way reactive

Don't do async in Middleware , create RxMiddleware instead.

This will ease the pain to build universal apps.

RxMiddleware

Which wraps action stream, look like this:

import Rx from 'rx' ; export default function thunkMiddleware ( getState ) { return action => { if ( typeof action === 'function' ) { return Rx.Observable.just(action(getState)); } return Rx.Observable.just(action); }; }

How to design RxMiddleware

Get action, return Observable.

Must return Observable. If you don't want to return an action (eg. if counter is not odd), return a Rx.Observable.empty().

return Observable.

See a basic RxMiddleware example

WIP

Figure out how to test a Rx project (No experience before).

Work with Hot Module Replacement.

Work with redux-devtools.

More examples.

Inspiration

redux, learn a lot through the source code.

Cycle.js for the cool MVI flow.

