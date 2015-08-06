A reimplementation of redux using RxJS.
Reactive by default, this makes difference.
If you just want to use redux with RxJS and don't care about API compatibility, see redux-core.
store provides 2 rx objects you can utilize:
dispatcher$ is a Subject that you can pass actions in.
state$ is an Observable, a stream of states.
connectAction to stream actions to store (see example below).
import {createStore, combineReducers, applyMiddleware, connectAction} from 'rx-redux'
import thunkMiddleware from 'redux-thunk'
import * as reducers from './reducers'
import { render, getActionStream } from './view'
const action$ = getActionStream();
const newCreateStore = applyMiddleware(thunkMiddleware)(createStore);
const reducer = combineReducers(reducers);
const store = newCreateStore(reducer);
// stream states to view
store.state$.subscribe(state => render(state));
// stream actions to dispatcher
action$.subscribe(action => store.dispatcher$.onNext(action));
// or you can write this way
// connectAction(action$, store);
Don't do async in
Middleware, create
RxMiddleware instead.
This will ease the pain to build universal apps.
Which wraps action stream, look like this:
import Rx from 'rx';
export default function thunkMiddleware(getState) {
return action => {
if(typeof action === 'function') {
return Rx.Observable.just(action(getState));
}
// Don't know how to handle this thing, pass to next rx-middleware
return Rx.Observable.just(action);
};
}
How to design
RxMiddleware
See a basic RxMiddleware example
