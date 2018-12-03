Hi! I created Recompose about three years ago. About a year after that, I joined the React team. Today, we announced a proposal for Hooks. Hooks solves all the problems I attempted to address with Recompose three years ago, and more on top of that. I will be discontinuing active maintenance of this package (excluding perhaps bugfixes or patches for compatibility with future React releases), and recommending that people use Hooks instead. Your existing code with Recompose will still work, just don't expect any new features. Thank you so, so much to @wuct and @istarkov for their heroic work maintaining Recompose over the last few years.
Read more discussion about this decision here.
Recompose is a React utility belt for function components and higher-order components. Think of it like lodash for React.
Full API documentation - Learn about each helper
Recompose Base Fiddle - Easy way to dive in
npm install recompose --save
📺 Watch Andrew's talk on Recompose at React Europe. (Note: Performance optimizations he speaks about have been removed, more info here)
Helpers like
withState() and
withReducer() provide a nicer way to express state updates:
const enhance = withState('counter', 'setCounter', 0)
const Counter = enhance(({ counter, setCounter }) =>
<div>
Count: {counter}
<button onClick={() => setCounter(n => n + 1)}>Increment</button>
<button onClick={() => setCounter(n => n - 1)}>Decrement</button>
</div>
)
Or with a Redux-style reducer:
const counterReducer = (count, action) => {
switch (action.type) {
case INCREMENT:
return count + 1
case DECREMENT:
return count - 1
default:
return count
}
}
const enhance = withReducer('counter', 'dispatch', counterReducer, 0)
const Counter = enhance(({ counter, dispatch }) =>
<div>
Count: {counter}
<button onClick={() => dispatch({ type: INCREMENT })}>Increment</button>
<button onClick={() => dispatch({ type: DECREMENT })}>Decrement</button>
</div>
)
Helpers like
componentFromProp() and
withContext() encapsulate common React patterns into a simple functional interface:
const enhance = defaultProps({ component: 'button' })
const Button = enhance(componentFromProp('component'))
<Button /> // renders <button>
<Button component={Link} /> // renders <Link />
const provide = store => withContext(
{ store: PropTypes.object },
() => ({ store })
)
// Apply to base component
// Descendants of App have access to context.store
const AppWithContext = provide(store)(App)
No need to write a new class just to implement
shouldComponentUpdate(). Recompose helpers like
pure() and
onlyUpdateForKeys() do this for you:
// A component that is expensive to render
const ExpensiveComponent = ({ propA, propB }) => {...}
// Optimized version of same component, using shallow comparison of props
// Same effect as extending React.PureComponent
const OptimizedComponent = pure(ExpensiveComponent)
// Even more optimized: only updates if specific prop keys have changed
const HyperOptimizedComponent = onlyUpdateForKeys(['propA', 'propB'])(ExpensiveComponent)
Recompose helpers integrate really nicely with external libraries like Relay, Redux, and RxJS
const enhance = compose(
// This is a Recompose-friendly version of Relay.createContainer(), provided by recompose-relay
createContainer({
fragments: {
post: () => Relay.QL`
fragment on Post {
title,
content
}
`
}
}),
flattenProp('post')
)
const Post = enhance(({ title, content }) =>
<article>
<h1>{title}</h1>
<div>{content}</div>
</article>
)
Many React libraries end up implementing the same utilities over and over again, like
shallowEqual() and
getDisplayName(). Recompose provides these utilities for you.
// Any Recompose module can be imported individually
import getDisplayName from 'recompose/getDisplayName'
ConnectedComponent.displayName = `connect(${getDisplayName(BaseComponent)})`
// Or, even better:
import wrapDisplayName from 'recompose/wrapDisplayName'
ConnectedComponent.displayName = wrapDisplayName(BaseComponent, 'connect')
import toClass from 'recompose/toClass'
// Converts a function component to a class component, e.g. so it can be given
// a ref. Returns class components as is.
const ClassComponent = toClass(FunctionComponent)
Forget ES6 classes vs.
createClass().
An idiomatic React application consists mostly of function components.
const Greeting = props =>
<p>
Hello, {props.name}!
</p>
Function components have several key advantages:
setState() API, favoring props instead.
(Note that although Recompose encourages the use of function components whenever possible, it works with normal React components as well.)
Most of the time when we talk about composition in React, we're talking about composition of components. For example, a
<Blog> component may be composed of many
<Post> components, which are composed of many
<Comment> components.
Recompose focuses on another unit of composition: higher-order components (HoCs). HoCs are functions that accept a base component and return a new component with additional functionality. They can be used to abstract common tasks into reusable pieces.
Recompose provides a toolkit of helper functions for creating higher-order components.
All functions are available on the top-level export.
import { compose, mapProps, withState /* ... */ } from 'recompose'
Note:
react is a peer dependency of Recompose. If you're using
preact, add this to your
webpack.config.js:
resolve: {
alias: {
react: "preact"
}
}
Recompose helpers are designed to be composable:
const BaseComponent = props => {...}
// This will work, but it's tedious
let EnhancedComponent = pure(BaseComponent)
EnhancedComponent = mapProps(/*...args*/)(EnhancedComponent)
EnhancedComponent = withState(/*...args*/)(EnhancedComponent)
// Do this instead
// Note that the order has reversed — props flow from top to bottom
const enhance = compose(
withState(/*...args*/),
mapProps(/*...args*/),
pure
)
const EnhancedComponent = enhance(BaseComponent)
Technically, this also means you can use them as decorators (if that's your thing):
@withState(/*...args*/)
@mapProps(/*...args*/)
@pure
class Component extends React.Component {...}
Since
0.23.1 version recompose got support of ES2015 modules.
To reduce size all you need is to use bundler with tree shaking support
like webpack 2 or Rollup.
babel-plugin-lodash is not only limited to lodash. It can be used with
recompose as well.
This can be done by updating
lodash config in
.babelrc.
{
- "plugins": ["lodash"]
+ "plugins": [
+ ["lodash", { "id": ["lodash", "recompose"] }]
+ ]
}
After that, you can do imports like below without actually including the entire library content.
import { compose, mapProps, withState } from 'recompose'
It might be hard to trace how does
props change between HOCs. A useful tip is you can create a debug HOC to print out the props it gets without modifying the base component. For example:
make
const debug = withProps(console.log)
then use it between HOCs
const enhance = compose(
withState(/*...args*/),
debug, // print out the props here
mapProps(/*...args*/),
pure
)
Project is still in the early stages. Please file an issue or submit a PR if you have suggestions! Or ping me (Andrew Clark) on Twitter.
For support or usage questions like “how do I do X with Recompose” and “my code doesn't work”, please search and ask on StackOverflow with a Recompose tag first.
We ask you to do this because StackOverflow has a much better job at keeping popular questions visible. Unfortunately good answers get lost and outdated on GitHub.
Some questions take a long time to get an answer. If your question gets closed or you don't get a reply on StackOverflow for longer than a few days, we encourage you to post an issue linking to your question. We will close your issue but this will give people watching the repo an opportunity to see your question and reply to it on StackOverflow if they know the answer.
Please be considerate when doing this as this is not the primary purpose of the issue tracker.
On both websites, it is a good idea to structure your code and question in a way that is easy to read to entice people to answer it. For example, we encourage you to use syntax highlighting, indentation, and split text in paragraphs.
Please keep in mind that people spend their free time trying to help you. You can make it easier for them if you provide versions of the relevant libraries and a runnable small project reproducing your issue. You can put your code on JSBin or, for bigger projects, on GitHub. Make sure all the necessary dependencies are declared in
package.json so anyone can run
npm install && npm start and reproduce your issue.