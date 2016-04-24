Install this module with npm:
npm install rx-react
RxReact provides a set of utilities to work with RxJS and React :
StateStreamMixin
LifecycleMixin
PropsMixin
RxReact.Component base class
FuncSubject helper
The
StateStreamMixin allows to bind a component state to an RxJS
Observable stream.
The way to achieve the binding is to provide a
getStateStream method on your component that returns an RxJS
Observable, the
StateStream mixin will automatically merge the state of your component with the values published by the returned observable. The subscription will be automaticly cleaned on component unmount.
Example:
var StateStreamMixin = require('rx-react').StateStreamMixin;
var React = require('react');
var Rx = require('rx');
var Timer = React.createClass({
mixins: [StateStreamMixin],
getStateStream: function () {
return Rx.Observable.interval(1000).map(function (interval) {
return {
secondsElapsed: interval
};
});
},
render: function () {
var secondsElapsed = this.state ? this.state.secondsElapsed : 0;
return (
<div>Seconds Elapsed: {secondsElapsed}</div>
);
}
});
React.render(<Timer />, document.getElementById('timer-holder'));
The
LifecycleMixin allows you to consume React components lifecycle events as RxJS
Observable.
The
LifecycleMixin will inject a property
lifecycle to the component, that property contains an observable for each lifecycle events.
Example :
var LifecycleMixin = require('rx-react').LifecycleMixin;
var React = require('react');
var Rx = require('rx');
var Component = React.createClass({
mixins: [LifecycleMixin],
componentWillMount: function () {
this.lifecycle.componentDidMount.subscribe(function () {
console.log('componentDidMount');
});
this.lifecycle.componentWillReceiveProps.subscribe(function (props) {
console.log('componentWillReceiveProps : ' JSON.stringify(props));
});
this.lifecycle.componentWillUpdate.subscribe(function ({nextProps, nextState}) {
console.log('componentWillUpdate : ' JSON.stringify({nextProps, nextState}));
});
this.lifecycle.componentDidUpdate.subscribe(function ({prevProps, prevState}) {
console.log('componentDidUpdate : ' JSON.stringify({prevProps, prevState}));
});
this.lifecycle.componentWillUnmount.subscribe(function () {
console.log('componentWillUnmount');
});
},
render: function() {
//...
}
});
The
PropsMixin allows to obtain a stream of props as RxJS
Observable for your component.
Example :
var PropsMixin = require('rx-react').PropsMixin;
var React = require('react');
var Component = React.createClass({
mixins: [PropsMixin],
componentWillMount: function () {
this.propsStream.subscribe(function (props) {
console.log(props.message);
}
},
render: function() {
//...
}
});
var comp = React.render(<Component message='Hello World!' />, domNode); // log 'Hello World!'
comp.setProps({message: 'Hello John'}); // log 'Hello John'
This is particulary useful in combination with the
StateStreamMixin when your component states depends on Props.
The
RxReact.Component is a base class combining the behavior of the
PropsStreamMixin and the
StateStreamMixin.
It extends
React.Component.
Example:
var RxReact = require('rx-react');
var Rx = require('rx');
class MyComponent extends RxReact.Component {
getStateStream() {
return Rx.Observable.interval(1000).map(function (interval) {
return {
secondsElapsed: interval
};
});
}
render() {
var secondsElapsed = this.state ? this.state.secondsElapsed : 0;
return (
<div>Seconds Elapsed: {secondsElapsed}</div>
);
}
}
Note that when you extend lifecycle methods, you must call the
super method.
Before the 0.3.x versions
RxReact.Componentalso implemented lifecyle mixin behavior, for some perf reasons and because most of the time it's unnecessary this has been removed. If you want reenable this behavior use
FuncSubjectas lifecycle method, or manually apply the
LifecycleMixinon your class.
The
FuncSubject helper allows to create an RxJS
Observable that can be injected as callback for React event handlers, refs, etc...
To create an handler use the
create function of
FuncSubject
var myHandler = FuncSubject.create()
Example:
var FuncSubject = require('rx-react').FuncSubject;
var React = require('react');
var Rx = require('rx');
var Button = React.createClass({
componentWillMount: function () {
this.buttonClicked = FuncSubject.create();
this.buttonClicked.subscribe(function (event) {
alert('button clicked');
})
},
render: function() {
return <button onClick={this.buttonClicked} />
}
});
FuncSubject also accept a function as argument, if provided this funtion will be used to map the value of each elements.
This function will always be called even if the
FuncSubject has no subscription.
var FuncSubject = require('rx-react').FuncSubject;
var React = require('react');
var Rx = require('rx');
var MyComponent = React.createClass({
componentWillMount: function () {
this.inputValue = FuncSubject.create(function (event) {
return event.target.value
});
this.inputValue.subscribe(function (value) {
alert('inputValue changed :' + value);
})
},
render: function() {
return <input onChange={this.inputValue} />
}
});
You can also create a
FuncSubject that extends
BehaviorSubject. simply use the
behavior function exposed by
FuncSubject:
var subject = FuncSubject.behavior(intialValue, mapFunction)
You can also create a
FuncSubject that extends
AsyncSubject. simply use the
async function exposed by
FuncSubject:
var subject = FuncSubject.async(mapFunction)
You can also create a
FuncSubject that extends
ReplaySubject. simply use the
replay function exposed by
FuncSubject:
var subject = FuncSubject.replay(bufferSize, mapFunction)
You can create a
FuncSubject from any subject base class using the
factory function expsed by
FuncSubject:
var subject = FuncSubject.factory(SubjectClass, mapFunction, ...constructorArgs);