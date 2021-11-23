Easy to Use ReactiveX Queue that Supports Delay/DelayExecutor/Throttle/Debounce Features Powered by RxJS.
RxQueue is the base class of all other queues. It extends from RxJS Subject.
Example:
import { RxQueue } from 'rx-queue'
const queue = new RxQueue()
queue.next(1)
queue.next(2)
queue.next(3)
queue.subscribe(console.log)
// Output: 1
// Output: 2
// Output: 3
DelayQueue passes all the items and add delays between items.
Practical examples of
DelayQueue:
500 error.
Example:
import { DelayQueue } from 'rx-queue'
const delay = new DelayQueue(500) // set delay period time to 500 milliseconds
delay.subscribe(console.log)
delay.next(1)
delay.next(2)
delay.next(3)
// Output: 1
// Paused 500 millisecond...
// Output: 2
// Paused 500 millisecond...
// Output: 3
ThrottleQueue passes one item and then drop all the following items in a period of time.
By using throttle, we don't allow to our queue to pass more than once every X milliseconds.
Practical examples of
ThrottleQueue:
Example:
import { ThrottleQueue } from 'rx-queue'
const throttle = new ThrottleQueue(500) // set period time to 500 milliseconds
throttle.subscribe(console.log)
throttle.next(1)
throttle.next(2)
throttle.next(3)
// Output: 1
DebounceQueue drops a item if there's another one comes in a period of time.
The Debounce technique allow us to deal with multiple sequential items in a time period to only keep the last one.
Debouncing enforces that no more items will be passed again until a certain amount of time has passed without any new items coming.
Practical examples of
DebounceQueue:
Example:
import { DebounceQueue } from 'rx-queue'
const debounce = new DebounceQueue(500) // set period time to 500 milliseconds
debounce.subscribe(console.log)
debounce.next(1)
debounce.next(2)
debounce.next(3)
// Paused 500 millisecond...
// Output: 3
DelayQueueExecutor calls functions one by one with a delay time period between calls.
If you want this feature but do not want rxjs dependencies, you can have a look on a zero dependencies alternative: [BottleNeck](https://github.com/SGrondin/bottleneck）
Practical examples of
DelayQueueExecutor:
500 error.
Example:
import { DelayQueueExecutor } from 'rx-queue'
const delay = new DelayQueueExecutor(500) // set delay period time to 500 milliseconds
delay.execute(() => console.log(1))
delay.execute(() => console.log(2))
delay.execute(() => console.log(3))
// Output: 1
// Paused 500 millisecond...
// Output: 2
// Paused 500 millisecond...
// Output: 3
concurrencyExecuter()
When we have a array and need to use an async function to get the result of them, we can use
Promise.all():
const asyncTask = async function (item) {
/**
* Some heavy task, like:
* 1. requires XXX MB of memory
* 2. make 10+ new network connections and each takes 10+ seconds
* 3. etc.
*/
}
const result = await Promise.all(
hugeArray.map(item => asyncTask),
)
Because the above example
asyncTask requires lots of resource for each task,
so if the
hugeArray has many items, like 1,000+,
then to use the
Promise.all will very likely to crash the system.
The solution is that we can use
concurrencyExecuter() to execute them in parallel with a concurrency limitation.
// async task:
const heavyTask = (n: number) => Promise.resolve(resolve => setTimeout(resolve(n^2), 100))
const results = concurrencyExecuter(
2, // concurrency
)(
heavyTask, // task async function
)(
[1, 2, 3], // task arguments
)
/**
* in the following `for` loop, we will have 2 currency tasks running at the same time.
*/
for await (const result of results) {
console.log(result)
}
That's it.
concurrencyExecuter() method added
DelayQueueExector to
DelayQueueExecutor
DelayQueue,
ThrottleQueue,
DebounceQueue,
DelayQueueExecutor.
