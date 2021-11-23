Easy to Use ReactiveX Queue that Supports Delay/DelayExecutor/Throttle/Debounce Features Powered by RxJS.

CLASSES

RxQueue

RxQueue is the base class of all other queues. It extends from RxJS Subject.

Example:

import { RxQueue } from 'rx-queue' const queue = new RxQueue() queue.next( 1 ) queue.next( 2 ) queue.next( 3 ) queue.subscribe( console .log)

DelayQueue

DelayQueue passes all the items and add delays between items.

Practical examples of DelayQueue :

We are calling a HTTP API which can only be called no more than ten times per second, or it will throw a 500 error.

Example:

import { DelayQueue } from 'rx-queue' const delay = new DelayQueue( 500 ) delay.subscribe( console .log) delay.next( 1 ) delay.next( 2 ) delay.next( 3 )

ThrottleQueue

ThrottleQueue passes one item and then drop all the following items in a period of time.

By using throttle, we don't allow to our queue to pass more than once every X milliseconds.

Practical examples of ThrottleQueue :

User is typing text in a textarea. We want to call auto-save function when user is typing, and want it only run at most once every five minutes.

Example:

import { ThrottleQueue } from 'rx-queue' const throttle = new ThrottleQueue( 500 ) throttle.subscribe( console .log) throttle.next( 1 ) throttle.next( 2 ) throttle.next( 3 )

DebounceQueue

DebounceQueue drops a item if there's another one comes in a period of time.

The Debounce technique allow us to deal with multiple sequential items in a time period to only keep the last one.

Debouncing enforces that no more items will be passed again until a certain amount of time has passed without any new items coming.

Practical examples of DebounceQueue :

User is typing text in a search box. We want to make an auto-complete function call only after the user stop typing for 500 milliseconds.

Example:

import { DebounceQueue } from 'rx-queue' const debounce = new DebounceQueue( 500 ) debounce.subscribe( console .log) debounce.next( 1 ) debounce.next( 2 ) debounce.next( 3 )

DelayQueueExecutor

DelayQueueExecutor calls functions one by one with a delay time period between calls.

If you want this feature but do not want rxjs dependencies, you can have a look on a zero dependencies alternative: [BottleNeck](https://github.com/SGrondin/bottleneck）

Practical examples of DelayQueueExecutor :

We are calling a HTTP API which can only be called no more than ten times per second, or it will throw a 500 error.

Example:

import { DelayQueueExecutor } from 'rx-queue' const delay = new DelayQueueExecutor( 500 ) delay.execute( () => console .log( 1 )) delay.execute( () => console .log( 2 )) delay.execute( () => console .log( 3 ))

When we have a array and need to use an async function to get the result of them, we can use Promise.all() :

const asyncTask = async function ( item ) { } const result = await Promise .all( hugeArray.map( item => asyncTask), )

Because the above example asyncTask requires lots of resource for each task, so if the hugeArray has many items, like 1,000+, then to use the Promise.all will very likely to crash the system.

The solution is that we can use concurrencyExecuter() to execute them in parallel with a concurrency limitation.

const heavyTask = ( n: number ) => Promise .resolve( resolve => setTimeout(resolve(n^ 2 ), 100 )) const results = concurrencyExecuter( 2 , )( heavyTask, )( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], ) for await ( const result of results) { console .log(result) }

