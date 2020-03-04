rx-polling is a tiny (1KB gzipped) RxJSv6-based library to run polling requests on intervals, with support for:
A demo of the library is available at jiayihu.github.io/rx-polling/demo.
npm install rx-polling --save
Fetch data from the endpoint every 5 seconds.
import { map } from 'rxjs/operators';
import { ajax } from 'rxjs/ajax';
import polling from 'rx-polling';
// Example of an Observable which requests some JSON data and completes
const request$ = ajax({
url: 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/comments/',
crossDomain: true
}).pipe(
map(response => response.response || []),
map(response => response.slice(0, 10))
);
polling(request$, { interval: 5000 })
.subscribe((comments) => {
console.log(comments);
}, (error) => {
// The Observable will throw if it's not able to recover after N attempts
// By default it will attempts 9 times with exponential delay between each other.
console.error(error);
});
Since
rx-polling returns an Observable, you can just
.unsubscribe from it to close the polling.
// As previous example but without imports
const request$ = ajax({
url: 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/comments/',
crossDomain: true
}).pipe(
map(response => response.response || []),
map(response => response.slice(0, 10))
);
let subscription = polling(request$, { interval: 5000 })
.subscribe((comments) => {
console.log(comments);
});
window.setTimeout(() => {
// Close the polling
subscription.unsubscribe();
}, 5000);
You can use the returned
Observable as with any other stream. The sky is the only limit.
// `this.http.get` returns an Observable, like Angular HttpClient class
const request$ = this.http.get('https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/comments/');
let subscription = polling(request$, { interval: 5000 })
.pipe(
// Accept only cool comments from the polling
filter(comments => comments.filter(comment => comment.isCool))
)
.subscribe((comments) => {
console.log(comments);
});
import polling from 'rx-polling';
...
/**
* Actually any Observable is okay, even if it does not make network requests,
* but it must complete at some point otherwise it will never be repeated.
*/
const request$ = this.http.get('someResource').pipe(take(1));
const options = { interval: 5000 };
polling(request$, options)
.subscribe((data) => {
console.log(data);
}, (error) => {
// All recover attempts failed
console.error(error);
});
Returns an
Observable which:
request$ Observable, resubscribed every
interval milli-seconds
request$ throws AND if after N attempts it still fails. If any of the attempts succeeds then the polling is recovered and no error is thrown
.unsubscribe() the Observable when you're not anymore interested in the polling.
rx-polling supports 3 different strategies for delayed attempts on source$ error.
export interface IOptions {
/**
* Period of the interval to run the source$
*/
interval: number;
/**
* How many attempts on error, before throwing definitely to polling subscriber
*/
attempts?: number;
/**
* Strategy taken on source$ errors, with attempts to recover.
*
* 'exponential' will retry waiting an increasing exponential time between attempts.
* You can pass the unit amount, which will be multiplied to the exponential factor.
*
* 'random' will retry waiting a random time between attempts. You can pass the range of randomness.
*
* 'consecutive' will retry waiting a constant time between attempts. You can
* pass the constant, otherwise the polling interval will be used.
*/
backoffStrategy?: 'exponential' | 'random' | 'consecutive';
/**
* Exponential delay factors (2, 4, 16, 32...) will be multiplied to the unit
* to get final amount if 'exponential' strategy is used.
*/
exponentialUnit?: number;
/**
* Range of milli-seconds to pick a random delay between error retries if 'random'
* strategy is used.
*/
randomRange?: [number, number];
/**
* Constant time to delay error retries if 'consecutive' strategy is used
*/
constantTime?: number;
/**
* Flag to enable background polling, ie polling even when the browser is inactive.
*/
backgroundPolling?: boolean;
}
const defaultOptions: IOptions = {
attempts: 9,
backoffStrategy: 'exponential',
exponentialUnit: 1000, // 1 second
randomRange: [1000, 10000],
backgroundPolling: false
};
rx-polling supports IE10+, it internally uses document.hidden and visibilitychange Event. You might need to polyfill them on older browsers.
Contributions are welcome. New commits/Pull Requests must:
Have no linter issues. Run
lint script before committing/pushing.
Have tests passing. Run
test script before committing/pushing.
@NOTE: testing RxJS is currently really hard. This repo uses Jest contains some custom utilities to improve testing and error reports. The following console output is not standard and totally custom, so be aware of possible issues.
Nevertheless marbles are awesome! You can read more about it in Testing Observables in RxJS6