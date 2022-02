What is EncoreUI?

EncoreUI is a library of reusable AngularJS widgets for internal Rackspace projects. While a few components are specific to Rackspace, most are generic enough to be used by any app.

Using EncoreUI In Your Own Project

To help guide you in getting a new project off the ground quickly, please reference "Using EncoreUI In Your Own Project"

Demo App

You can see all components in action by visiting the EncoreUI demo page.

Further Reading