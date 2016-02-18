openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

rx-node

by Reactive-Extensions
1.0.2 (see all)

RxJS Bindings for Node.js and io.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

219

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rx-node - RxJS bindings for Node.js and io.js

OVERVIEW

This project provides Reactive Extensions for JavaScript (RxJS) bindings for Node.js and io.js to abstract over the EventEmitter, Streams and more.

GETTING STARTED

There are a number of ways to get started with the RxJS bindings for Node.js and io.js.

Download the Source

To download the source of the Node.js Bindings for the Reactive Extensions for JavaScript, type in the following:

git clone https://github.com/Reactive-Extensions/rx-node.git
cd ./rxjs-node

Installing with NPM

npm install rx-node

API Documentation

You can find the documentation here.

Contributing

There are lots of ways to contribute to the project, and we appreciate our contributors.

You can contribute by reviewing and sending feedback on code checkins, suggesting and trying out new features as they are implemented, submit bugs and help us verify fixes as they are checked in, as well as submit code fixes or code contributions of your own. Note that all code submissions will be rigorously reviewed and tested by the Rx Team, and only those that meet an extremely high bar for both quality and design/roadmap appropriateness will be merged into the source.

LICENSE

Copyright Microsoft Open Technologies

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial