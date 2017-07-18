RxJS Testing Compat Module

The Reactive Extensions for JavaScript has a built-in mechanism for testing all operators which allows for mocking absolute and relative time with ease. This requires rx.lite.virtualtime.js from the rx-lite-virtualtime NPM module. This module has support for older browsers which do not support ES5 functionality, hence the name compat .

Getting Started

There are a number of ways to get started with RxJS.

Installing with NPM

`` bash $ npm install rx-lite-testing-compat $ npm install -g rx-lite-testing-compat

```js var Rx = require ( 'rx-lite-testing-compat' );

In a Browser:

< script src = "path/to/rx.lite.compat.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/rx.lite.virtualtime.compat.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/rx.lite.testing.compat.js" > </ script >

Included Classes

Testing Classes

Contributing

There are lots of ways to contribute to the project, and we appreciate our contributors. If you wish to contribute, check out our style guide.

You can contribute by reviewing and sending feedback on code checkins, suggesting and trying out new features as they are implemented, submit bugs and help us verify fixes as they are checked in, as well as submit code fixes or code contributions of your own. Note that all code submissions will be rigorously reviewed and tested by the Rx Team, and only those that meet an extremely high bar for both quality and design/roadmap appropriateness will be merged into the source.

License

Copyright (c) Microsoft Open Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Microsoft Open Technologies would like to thank its contributors, a list of whom are at https://github.com/Reactive-Extensions/RxJS/wiki/Contributors.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.