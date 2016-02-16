openbase logo
rx-lite-dom

by Reactive-Extensions
7.0.3 (see all)

HTML DOM Bindings for the Reactive Extensions for JavaScript

Popularity

Downloads/wk

54

GitHub Stars

437

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

RxJS Lite DOM Module

This project provides Reactive Extensions for JavaScript (RxJS) bindings for HTML DOM objects to abstract over the event binding, Ajax requests, Web Sockets, Web Workers, Server-Sent Events, Geolocation and more using RxJS Lite.

Details

Files:

NPM Packages:

API

Events

Event Shortcuts

Pointer Events (If supported by your browser)

Touch Events (If supported by your browser)

Ajax

Server-Sent Events

Web Sockets

Web Workers

Mutation Observers

Geolocation

Schedulers

FileReader

