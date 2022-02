RxJS Backpressure Module

The Reactive Extensions for JavaScript provides support backpressure for situations when the observable sequences emits too many messages for the observer to consume. This is in addition to other mechanisms already in place such as buffer , throttle , sample among other operators which allow you to get messages every so often, or in batches. This module allows you to pause and resume a hot observable with pausable and to pause and resume with buffered data with pausableBuffered . In addition, we also support the ability to get a requested number of items from the queue through the controlled operator. This requires rx.lite.js from the rx-lite NPM module.

Getting Started

There are a number of ways to get started with RxJS.

Installing with NPM

`` bash $ npm install rx-lite-backpressure $ npm install -g rx-lite-backpressure

```js var Rx = require ( 'rx-lite-backpressure' );

In a Browser:

< script src = "path/to/rx.lite.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/rx.lite.backpressure.js" > </ script >

Contributing

There are lots of ways to contribute to the project, and we appreciate our contributors. If you wish to contribute, check out our style guide.

You can contribute by reviewing and sending feedback on code checkins, suggesting and trying out new features as they are implemented, submit bugs and help us verify fixes as they are checked in, as well as submit code fixes or code contributions of your own. Note that all code submissions will be rigorously reviewed and tested by the Rx Team, and only those that meet an extremely high bar for both quality and design/roadmap appropriateness will be merged into the source.

