rx.angular.lite.js - Reactive Extensions Bindings for AngularJS Lite

This library serves as a bridge between the Reactive Extensions for JavaScript (RxJS) Lite library and AngularJS.

With this library, you will be able to do such things as easily watch values as they change, as observable sequences such as:

angular.module( 'example' , [ 'rx' ]) .controller( 'AppCtrl' , function ( $scope, observeOnScope ) { observeOnScope($scope, 'name' ).subscribe( function ( change ) { $scope.observedChange = change; $scope.newValue = change.newValue; $scope.oldValue = change.oldValue; }); });

And with your HTML markup you can use it like this:

< div class = "container" ng-app = "example" ng-controller = "AppCtrl" > < h2 > Reactive Angular </ h2 > < ul class = "list-unstyled" > < li > observedChange {{observedChange}} </ li > < li > newValue: {{newValue} </ li > < li > oldValue: {{oldValue}} </ li > </ ul > < input type = "text" ng-model = "name" /> </ div >

Another example is where we can create an Observable sequence from such things ng-click expressions where we can search Wikipedia:

angular.module( 'example' , [ 'rx' ]) .controller( 'AppCtrl' , function ( $scope, $http, rx ) { function searchWikipedia ( term ) { return rx.Observable .fromPromise($http({ url : "http://en.wikipedia.org/w/api.php?&callback=JSON_CALLBACK" , method : "jsonp" , params : { action : "opensearch" , search : term, format : "json" } })) .map( function ( response ) { return response.data[ 1 ]; }); } $scope.search = '' ; $scope.results = []; $scope.$createObservableFunction( 'click' ) .map( function ( ) { return $scope.search; }) .flatMapLatest(searchWikipedia) .subscribe( function ( results ) { $scope.results = results; }); });

And the HTML markup you can simply just use a ng-click directive much as you have before, but now it is an Observable sequence.

< div class = "container" ng-app = "example" ng-controller = "AppCtrl" > < input type = "text" ng-model = "search" > < button ng-click = "click()" > Search </ button > < ul > < li ng-repeat = "result in results" > {{result}} </ li > </ ul > </ div >

This only scratches the surface of what is possible when you combine the two libraries together.

Community Examples

There are a growing number of community samples using RxJS and Angular.js, including:

Dive In!

Please check out:

Getting Started

There are a number of ways to get started with RxJS.

Download the Source

$ git clone https://github.com/Reactive-Extensions/rx.angular.js.git $ cd rx.angular.js/modules/rx.lite.angular

Installing with NPM

npm install rx-angular-lite npm install -g rx-angular-lite

License

Copyright (c) Microsoft. All rights reserved.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.