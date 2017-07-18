The Reactive Extensions for JavaScript has a number of aggregation operators including those you might already know from the Array#extras and the upcoming ES6 standard such as
reduce,
find and
findIndex. This module is used exclusively for aggregation operations used on finite observable sequences. In addition to the aforementioned operators, there are many useful operators such as
count,
sum,
average and determining whether two sequences are equal via the
sequenceEqual method. This requires
rx.lite.js from the
rx-lite NPM module.
There are a number of ways to get started with RxJS.
$ npm install rx-lite-aggregates
$ npm install -g rx-lite-aggregates
### Using with Node.js and Ringo.js
```js
var Rx = require('rx-lite-aggregates');
<!-- Just the core RxJS -->
<script src="path/to/rx.lite.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/rx.lite.aggregates.js"></script>
Observable Instance Methods
aggregate
all
any
average
includes
count
elementAt
elementAtOrDefault
every
find
findIndex
first
firstOrDefault
indexOf
isEmpty
last
lastOrDefault
max
maxBy
min
minBy
reduce
sequenceEqual
single
singleOrDefault
some
sum
toMap
toSet
There are lots of ways to contribute to the project, and we appreciate our contributors. If you wish to contribute, check out our style guide.
You can contribute by reviewing and sending feedback on code checkins, suggesting and trying out new features as they are implemented, submit bugs and help us verify fixes as they are checked in, as well as submit code fixes or code contributions of your own. Note that all code submissions will be rigorously reviewed and tested by the Rx Team, and only those that meet an extremely high bar for both quality and design/roadmap appropriateness will be merged into the source.
Copyright (c) Microsoft Open Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Microsoft Open Technologies would like to thank its contributors, a list of whom are at https://github.com/Reactive-Extensions/RxJS/wiki/Contributors.
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.