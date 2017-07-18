The Reactive Extensions for JavaScript Lite version is a lightweight version of the Reactive Extensions for JavaScript which covers most of the day to day operators you might use all in a single library. Functionality such as bridging to events, promises, callbacks, Node.js-style callbacks, time-based operations and more are built right in. This comes with
rx.lite.js which is for use in modern development environments such as > IE9 and server-side environments such as Node.js.
There are a number of ways to get started with RxJS.
$ npm install rx-lite
$ npm install -g rx-lite
### Using with Node.js and Ringo.js
```js
var Rx = require('rx-lite');
<!-- Just the core RxJS -->
<script src="path/to/rx.lite.js"></script>
Observable Methods
catch | catchException
concat
create | createWithDisposable
defer
empty
from
fromArray
fromCallback
fromEvent
fromEventPattern
fromNodeCallback
fromPromise
interval
just
merge
mergeDelayError
never
of
ofWithScheduler
range
repeat
return | returnValue
throw | throwError | throwException
timer
zip
zipArray
Observable Instance Methods
asObservable
catch | catchException
combineLatest
concat
concatMap
connect
debounce
defaultIfEmpty
delay
dematerialize
distinctUntilChanged
do | doAction
doOnNext
doOnError
doOnCompleted
filter
finally | finallyAction
flatMap
flatMapLatest
ignoreElements
map
merge
mergeObservable | mergeAll
multicast
publish
publishLast
publishValue
refCount
repeat
replay
retry
retryWhen
sample
scan
select
selectConcat
selectMany
selectSwitch
singleInstance
skip
skipLast
skipUntil
skipWhile
startWith
subscribe | forEach
subscribeOnNext
subscribeOnError
subscribeOnCompleted
switch | switchLatest
take
takeLast
takeUntil
takeWhile
tap
tapOnNext
tapOnError
tapOnCompleted
throttle
timeout
timestamp
toArray
transduce
where
withLatestFrom
zip
Rx.CompositeDisposable
Rx.Disposable
Rx.RefCountDisposable
Rx.SerialDisposable
Rx.SingleAssignmentDisposable
There are lots of ways to contribute to the project, and we appreciate our contributors. If you wish to contribute, check out our style guide.
You can contribute by reviewing and sending feedback on code checkins, suggesting and trying out new features as they are implemented, submit bugs and help us verify fixes as they are checked in, as well as submit code fixes or code contributions of your own. Note that all code submissions will be rigorously reviewed and tested by the Rx Team, and only those that meet an extremely high bar for both quality and design/roadmap appropriateness will be merged into the source.
Copyright (c) Microsoft Open Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Microsoft Open Technologies would like to thank its contributors, a list of whom are at https://github.com/Reactive-Extensions/RxJS/wiki/Contributors.
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.