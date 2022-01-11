openbase logo
rx-ducks-middleware

by redux-observable
0.1.0 (see all)

RxJS middleware for action side effects in Redux using "Epics"

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

7.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

107

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

RxJS-based middleware for Redux. Compose and cancel async actions to create side effects and more.

RxJS-based middleware for Redux. Compose and cancel async actions to create side effects and more.

https://redux-observable.js.org

Note: this project is quite stable, but is currently in maintenance mode. Critical fixes will still be released, but for now no additional features or changes will be considered as the maintainer @jayphelps is not actively working on any apps that use redux-observable (or any UI apps at all, actually.) If you would like to become a maintainer, please reach out to @jayphelps.

Alternatives

Tutorials

