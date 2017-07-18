openbase logo
rx-core-binding

by Reactive-Extensions
4.0.8 (see all)

The Reactive Extensions for JavaScript

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28

GitHub Stars

19.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

302

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

RxJS Core Binding Module

The Reactive Extensions for JavaScript has a notion of hot and cold observables. Hot observables fire whether you are listening to them or not, such as mouse movements. Cold observables on the other hand, such as a sequence created from an array will fire the same sequence to all subscribers. The Core Binding module gives you the ability to replay events for hot observables, and to turn cold observables into hot observables. The primary use case is for those who are implementing libraries compatible with RxJS to be able to handle hot and cold observables.

Details

Files:

NPM Packages:

NuGet Packages:

  • None

File Dependencies:

NuGet Dependencies:

  • None

Included Observable Operators

Observable Instance Methods

Included Classes

Subjects

