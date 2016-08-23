Redux.js integration plugin for react_webpack_rails.

It allows you to use Redux state containers in a different part of Rails views. Thanks to this gem you can use multiple components (Redux containers) on one page. They can easily access the same store and have their state synced.

Guides and Examples

basic react redux rails example: app

how to use Redux and react-router in Rails app: guide and example.

Setup

Add rwr-redux to your Gemfile:

gem 'rwr-redux'

Install rwr-redux and redux packages:

$ npm install

Usage

First of all, you have to register your store and containers in react/index.js . Then you can use them in a Rails view using provided helpers. When a page is loaded, your container component is wrapped with <Provider> component and will have access to defined store.

register integrations, store and components in react/index.js

Register integrations:

import RWR, { integrationsManager } from 'react-webpack-rails' ; integrationsManager.register( 'redux-store' , RWRRedux.storeIntegrationWrapper); integrationsManager.register( 'redux-container' , RWRRedux.containerIntegrationWrapper);

Register store:

import Store from './store' ; RWRRedux.registerStore( 'MyStoreName' , Store);

Register redux container:

import Container from './containers/MyContainerName' ; RWRRedux.registerContainer( 'MyContainerName' , Container);

store

Registered store has to be a function which accepts initial state as an argument and returns store object:

export default function configureStore ( initialState ) { return createStore(rootReducer, initialState); }

use registered store and components in Rails view

Define store with initial state:

< %= redux_store 'MyStoreName' , { foo: @bar } %>

Add Redux container:

< %= redux_container 'MyContainerName' %>

If you have more than one store in a view, you can specify store_name :

< %= redux_container 'MyContainerName' , store_name: 'MyStoreName' %>

Usage with react-redux-router

If you want to use router in your redux app, you have to only create routes component. rwr-redux will wrap it with <Router> and <Provider> components, and also, will sync history with the store. Only browserHistory is supported.

example routes

app/react/routes/index.js

export default ( < Route path = "/" component = {App} > < Route path = "about" component = {About} /> </ Route > )

register integration and routes in react/index.js

integrationsManager.register( 'redux-router' , RWRRedux.routerIntegrationWrapper);

import RoutesName from './routes' ; RWRRedux.registerRoutes( 'RoutesName' , RoutesName);

use registered routes in Rails view

Do not forget to use redux_store helper.

< %= redux_store 'MyStoreName' , { foo: @bar } %> < %= redux_router 'RoutesName' %>

Server Side Rendering

More info how to use server side rendering with react_webpack_rails : click

Rails routes has to be properly setup:

get '/server_side/' => 'pages#server_side' get '/server_side/*path' => 'pages#server_side'

To enable server side rendering pass server_side: true to helpers options:

< %= redux_store 'MyStoreName' , { foo: @bar }, server_side: true %> < %= redux_container 'MyContainerName' , server_side: true %> < %= redux_router 'RoutesName' , server_side: true %>

NOTE: rwr-redux automatically handles matching, redirecting and routing errors. Redirects and 404's are passed to Rails and handled there so you will be redirected or get 404 page like in normal Rails app.

Contributing

Issues

Found a bug in rwr-redux? Open an issue on GitHub Issues.

Pull requests

Interested in contributing to rwr-redux? That's great, and thank you for your interest!

After checking out the repo, run bundle exec rake setup:all to install every environment dependencies.

To get your contributions accepted, make sure:

All the tests pass. Run bundle exec rake test:all .

. Any new code paths you've added are covered by tests.

Describe your changes in pull request (what it adds, how to migrate from previous version etc.)

License

The gem is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.