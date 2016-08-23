Redux.js integration plugin for react_webpack_rails.
It allows you to use Redux state containers in a different part of Rails views. Thanks to this gem you can use multiple components (Redux containers) on one page. They can easily access the same store and have their state synced.
rwr-redux to your Gemfile:
gem 'rwr-redux'
rwr-redux and
redux packages:
$ npm install --save redux react-redux rwr-redux
First of all, you have to register your store and containers in
react/index.js. Then you can use them in a Rails view using provided helpers.
When a page is loaded, your container component is wrapped with
<Provider> component and will have access to defined store.
react/index.js
Register integrations:
import RWR, { integrationsManager } from 'react-webpack-rails';
integrationsManager.register('redux-store', RWRRedux.storeIntegrationWrapper);
integrationsManager.register('redux-container', RWRRedux.containerIntegrationWrapper);
Register store:
import Store from './store';
RWRRedux.registerStore('MyStoreName', Store);
Register redux container:
import Container from './containers/MyContainerName';
RWRRedux.registerContainer('MyContainerName', Container);
Registered store has to be a function which accepts initial state as an argument and returns store object:
export default function configureStore(initialState) {
return createStore(rootReducer, initialState);
}
Define store with initial state:
<%= redux_store 'MyStoreName', { foo: @bar } %>
Add Redux container:
<%= redux_container 'MyContainerName' %>
If you have more than one store in a view, you can specify
store_name:
<%= redux_container 'MyContainerName', store_name: 'MyStoreName' %>
If you want to use router in your redux app, you have to only create routes component.
rwr-redux will wrap it with
<Router> and
<Provider> components, and also, will sync history with the store. Only
browserHistory is supported.
app/react/routes/index.js
export default (
<Route path="/" component={App}>
<Route path="about" component={About} />
</Route>
)
react/index.js
integrationsManager.register('redux-router', RWRRedux.routerIntegrationWrapper);
import RoutesName from './routes';
RWRRedux.registerRoutes('RoutesName', RoutesName);
Do not forget to use
redux_store helper.
<%= redux_store 'MyStoreName', { foo: @bar } %>
<%= redux_router 'RoutesName' %>
More info how to use server side rendering with
react_webpack_rails: click
Rails routes has to be properly setup:
get '/server_side/' => 'pages#server_side'
get '/server_side/*path' => 'pages#server_side'
To enable server side rendering pass
server_side: true to helpers options:
<%= redux_store 'MyStoreName', { foo: @bar }, server_side: true %>
<%= redux_container 'MyContainerName', server_side: true %>
<%= redux_router 'RoutesName', server_side: true %>
NOTE:
rwr-redux automatically handles matching, redirecting and routing errors. Redirects and 404's are passed to Rails and handled there so you will be redirected or get 404 page like in normal Rails app.
Found a bug in rwr-redux? Open an issue on GitHub Issues.
Interested in contributing to rwr-redux? That's great, and thank you for your interest!
After checking out the repo, run
bundle exec rake setup:all to install every environment dependencies.
To get your contributions accepted, make sure:
bundle exec rake test:all.
The gem is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.