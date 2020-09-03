Asynchronous read/write lock implementation for Node.js.
Main rules:
It's on npmjs:
$ npm install rwlock
Requiring the package, creating an instance:
var ReadWriteLock = require('rwlock');
var lock = new ReadWriteLock();
Acquiring a read lock:
lock.readLock(function (release) {
// do stuff
release();
});
Acquiring a write lock:
lock.writeLock(function (release) {
// do stuff
release();
});
Locks can be released later:
lock.readLock(function (release) {
// not ready to release yet
setTimeout(function () {
// ok, now I'm ready
release();
}, 1000);
});
ReadWriteLock does not explicitly support upgrading but you can take advantage of the asynchronous-ness:
lock.readLock(function (release) {
// read stuff here
// ok, I now realize I need to write
// this will be queued
lock.writeLock(function (release) {
// you can write here
release();
// everything is now released.
});
// release the read lock, this will activate the writer
release();
});
Similar to upgrading:
lock.writeLock(function (release) {
lock.readLock(function (release) {
// ...
release();
});
release();
});
Every ReadWriteLock instance allows you to work on a virtually unlimited number of completely independent read/write locks.
Locks are identified by names called "keys". Every exposed method has an optional "key" first argument indicating the lock to work on; if you don't specify a key, the default lock is used.
Example:
lock.writeLock('lock1', function (release) {
console.log('writing 1...');
lock.writeLock('lock2', function (release) {
console.log('writing 2...');
release();
console.log('done 2.');
});
release();
console.log('done 1.');
});
The previous example logs:
writing 1...
writing 2...
done 2.
done 1.
The ReadWriteLock class does not return errors to your callbacks, but many APIs in Node do. The
async module uses that as a convention: callbacks usually receive two arguments, a possibly
null error object and the actual result in case there is no error.
To aid
async compatibility, ReadWriteLock sends
null errors if you specify the
async flag like in the following example:
lock.async.readLock(function (error, release) {
// no need to check on error, it will always be null
// do stuff here
release();
});
You can use
rwlock and
async together like in this example:
var releaseLock = null;
async.waterfall([function (next) {
lock.async.writeLock(next);
}, function (release, next) {
releaseLock = release;
fs.writeFile('file', 'content', next);
}, function (next) {
releaseLock();
next(null);
}], function (error) {
if (error) {
if (releaseLock) {
releaseLock();
}
console.dir(error);
} else {
console.log('done.');
}
});
You don't need this, but in case you want:
$ sudo npm install -g grunt-cli
$ cd
$ git clone https://github.com/71104/rwlock.git
$ cd rwlock
$ npm install
$ grunt all
The following folders will be generated:
require in Node.js;
