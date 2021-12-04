Overview

The compiler for ReScript: a statically typed functional language focused on shipping.

Installation

npm install --save-dev rescript

Contribution

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

Acknowledgments

Thanks to the OCaml team, obviously, without such a beautiful yet practical language, this project would not exist. The original type system was inherited from it with lots of modifications to fit with JS ecosystem better.

Thanks to ninja-build, ReScript also comes with a blazing fast build tool on top of it, ninja is a truly well engineered scalable build tool

is a truly well engineered scalable build tool Thanks to Bloomberg and Facebook. This project began at Bloomberg and was published in 2016; without the support of Bloomberg, it would not have happened. This project's funded by Facebook since July 2017

History

This project was originally created by Hongbo Zhang in 2015 and still actively maintained by Hongbo Zhang hosted at here

It was named BuckleScript and rebranded into ReScript in 2020. The major contributions from contributors include super_errors from Cheng and Cristiano, react_jsx_ppx from Ricky. Cristiano also contributed to several important patches in the upstream native compiler, in particular, the pattern match compilation.

More details are available here.

Licensing

See COPYING and COPYING.LESSER

The ocaml directory contains the official OCaml compiler (version 4.06.1). Refer to its copyright and license notices for information about its licensing.

The vendor/ninja.tar.gz contains the vendored ninja. Refer to its copyright and license notices for information about its licensing.

Note that OSS is for sharing of knowledge, but the authorship should be respected. Copyright headers in each file, Acknowledgements and History section in this file should be kept intact.

See Credits for more details.