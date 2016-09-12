Route matcher devised for shared rendering JavaScript applications
npm install --save ruta3
Get a router instance
var ruta3 = require('ruta3');
var router = ruta3();
Add some routes
router.addRoute('/articles', getArticles);
router.addRoute('/articles/:slug', getArticleBySlug);
router.addRoute('/articles/search/*', searchForArticles);
Find a match
router.match('/articles');
You'll get
null back if no route matches the provided URL. Otherwise, the route match will provide all the useful information you need inside an object.
|Key
|Description
action
|The action passed to
addRoute as a second argument. Using a function is recommended
next
|Fall through to the next route, or
null if no other routes match
route
|The route passed to
addRoute as the first argument
params
|An object containing the values for named parameters in the route
splats
|An object filled with the values for wildcard parameters
MIT
(originally derived from routes, which is no longer maintained)