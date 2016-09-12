ruta3

Route matcher devised for shared rendering JavaScript applications

Install

npm install --save ruta3

Sample Usage

Get a router instance

var ruta3 = require ( 'ruta3' ); var router = ruta3();

Add some routes

router.addRoute( '/articles' , getArticles); router.addRoute( '/articles/:slug' , getArticleBySlug); router.addRoute( '/articles/search/*' , searchForArticles);

Find a match

router.match( '/articles' );

You'll get null back if no route matches the provided URL. Otherwise, the route match will provide all the useful information you need inside an object.

Key Description action The action passed to addRoute as a second argument. Using a function is recommended next Fall through to the next route, or null if no other routes match route The route passed to addRoute as the first argument params An object containing the values for named parameters in the route splats An object filled with the values for wildcard parameters

License

MIT