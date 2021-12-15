Rut Helpers

A small collection of helpers to validate and format strings to RUT (Chilean DNI).

Installation

npm install rut-helpers --save

or with Yarn

yarn add rut-helpers

Use

import * as rutHelpers from 'rut-helpers' ; import { rutValidate, rutFormat } from 'rut-helpers' ; var rutHelpers = require ( 'rut-helpers' );

Validating RUTs

rutHelpers.rutValidate( 'THIS IS A RUT' ); rutHelpers.rutValidate( '7.618.285-K' ); rutHelpers.rutValidate( '7618285K' );

Formatting strings as RUTs

rutHelpers.rutFormat( '7618285K' );

Cleaning RUTs

rutHelpers.rutClean( '7.618.285-K' );

Contributing

If you want to add functionality please go to the contributing

Credits

Thank you contributors!

rut-helpers is maintained by platanus.

License

Potassium is © 2017 platanus, spa. It is free software and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.