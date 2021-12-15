openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

rut-helpers

by platanus
0.1.1 (see all)

Simple helpers to validate and format strings to RUT (Chilean DNI)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Rut Helpers

Build Status

A small collection of helpers to validate and format strings to RUT (Chilean DNI).

Installation

npm install rut-helpers --save

or with Yarn

yarn add rut-helpers

Use

// You can import everything
import * as rutHelpers from 'rut-helpers';

// Or import only what you need.
import { rutValidate, rutFormat } from 'rut-helpers';

// Or with node
var rutHelpers = require('rut-helpers');

Validating RUTs


rutHelpers.rutValidate('THIS IS A RUT');
// false

rutHelpers.rutValidate('7.618.285-K');
// true

rutHelpers.rutValidate('7618285K');
// true

Formatting strings as RUTs

rutHelpers.rutFormat('7618285K');
// 7.618.285-K

Cleaning RUTs

rutHelpers.rutClean('7.618.285-K');
// 7618285K

Contributing

If you want to add functionality please go to the contributing

Credits

Thank you contributors!

Platanus

rut-helpers is maintained by platanus.

License

Potassium is © 2017 platanus, spa. It is free software and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial