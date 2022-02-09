Available via npm
yarn global add rustywind
or
npm install -g rustywind
or
Install from a github release:
curl -LSfs https://avencera.github.io/rustywind/install.sh | sh -s -- --git avencera/rustywind
or
Download a release directly from github: github.com/avencera/rustywind/releases
Run rustywind with a path to output updated file contents to the terminal:
rustywind .
If you want to reorganize all classes in place, and change the files run with the
--write flag
rustywind --write .
Run rustywind with a path and the
--dry-run to get a list of files that will be changed:
rustywind --dry-run .
For more options run help
rustywind --help
Inspired by Ryan Heybourn's headwind vscode plugin. This is a CLI tool that will look through your project and sort all Tailwind CSS classes.
It will also delete any duplicate classes it finds.
When Ryan released his vscode extension some people expressed an interest in having a CLI version.
In addition, I've had an interest in learning rust. I usually learn by doing. I thought this would be the perfect opportunity to make a small useful tool while learning rust.
Keep in mind this is my first rust project. My code here is most likely going to be ugly and not idiomatic rust. If you are a rust expert you're help in making the code nicer and more idiomatic will be greatly appreciated.
Any and all feedback and criticism is very welcome. If im doing anything stupid please let me know.
--write option which will change the files, change default to printing results to the terminal
--allow-duplicates to allow duplicate class name
--dry-run option to print out all changes to console
--customer-sorter=...
--custom-regex=...