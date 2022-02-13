A Python-3 (CPython >= 3.10.0) Interpreter written in Rust 🐍 😱 :metal:.

Usage

Check out our online demo running on WebAssembly.

RustPython requires Rust latest stable version (e.g 1.43.0 at May 24th 2020). To check Rust version: rustc --version If you wish to update, rustup update stable .

To build RustPython locally, do the following:

git clone https://github.com/RustPython/RustPython cd RustPython --release is needed (at least on windows) to prevent stack overflow cargo run --release demo.py Hello, RustPython!

Or use the interactive shell:

$ cargo run Welcome to rustpython >>>>> 2 + 2 4

NOTE: For windows users, please set RUSTPYTHONPATH environment variable as Lib path in project directory. (e.g. When RustPython directory is C:\RustPython , set RUSTPYTHONPATH as C:\RustPython\Lib )

You can also install and run RustPython with the following:

cargo install --git https://github.com/RustPython/RustPython rustpython Welcome to the magnificent Rust Python interpreter >>>>

(The rustpython-* crates are currently yanked from crates.io due to being out of date and not building on newer rust versions; we hope to release a new version Soon™)

If you'd like to make https requests, you can enable the ssl feature, which also lets you install the pip package manager. Note that on Windows, you may need to install OpenSSL, or you can enable the ssl-vendor feature instead, which compiles OpenSSL for you but requires a C compiler, perl, and make .

Once you've installed rustpython with SSL support, you can install pip by running:

$ rustpython

You can also install RustPython through the conda package manager, though this isn't officially supported and may be out of date:

conda install rustpython -c conda-forge rustpython

WASI

You can compile RustPython to a standalone WebAssembly WASI module so it can run anywhere.

wapm install rustpython wapm run rustpython >>>> 2+2 4

Building the WASI file

You can build the WebAssembly WASI file with:

cargo build --release --target wasm32-wasi --features= "freeze-stdlib"

Note: we use the freeze-stdlib to include the standard library inside the binary. You also have to run once rustup target add wasm32-wasi .

JIT (Just in time) compiler

RustPython has an very experimental JIT compiler that compile python functions into native code.

Building

By default the JIT compiler isn't enabled, it's enabled with the jit cargo feature.

$ cargo run

This requires autoconf, automake, libtool, and clang to be installed.

Using

To compile a function, call __jit__() on it.

def foo () : a = 5 return 10 + a foo.__jit__() assert foo() == 15

Embedding RustPython into your Rust Applications

Interested in exposing Python scripting in an application written in Rust, perhaps to allow quickly tweaking logic where Rust's compile times would be inhibitive? Then examples/hello_embed.rs and examples/mini_repl.rs may be of some assistance.

Disclaimer

RustPython is in development, and while the interpreter certainly can be used in interesting use cases like running Python in WASM and embedding into a Rust project, do note that RustPython is not totally production-ready.

Contribution is more than welcome! See our contribution section for more information on this.

Conference videos

Checkout those talks on conferences:

Use cases

Although RustPython is a fairly young project, a few people have used it to make cool projects:

pyckitup: a game engine written in rust.

Robot Rumble: an arena-based AI competition platform

Goals

Full Python-3 environment entirely in Rust (not CPython bindings)

A clean implementation without compatibility hacks

Documentation

Currently along with other areas of the project, documentation is still in an early phase.

You can read the online documentation for the latest release, or the user guide.

You can also generate documentation locally by running:

cargo doc cargo doc --no-deps --all

Documentation HTML files can then be found in the target/doc directory.

Contributing

Contributions are more than welcome, and in many cases we are happy to guide contributors through PRs or on gitter. Please refer to the development guide as well for tips on developments.

With that in mind, please note this project is maintained by volunteers, some of the best ways to get started are below:

Most tasks are listed in the issue tracker. Check issues labeled with good first issue if you wish to start coding.

To enhance CPython compatibility, try to increase unittest coverage by checking this article: How to contribute to RustPython by CPython unittest

Another approach is to checkout the source code: builtin functions and object methods are often the simplest and easiest way to contribute.

You can also simply run ./whats_left.sh to assist in finding any unimplemented method.

Compiling to WebAssembly

See this doc

Community

Chat with us on gitter.

Code of conduct

Our code of conduct can be found here.

Credit

The initial work was based on windelbouwman/rspython and shinglyu/RustPython

These are some useful links to related projects:

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. Please see the LICENSE file for more details.

The project logo is licensed under the CC-BY-4.0 license. Please see the LICENSE-logo file for more details.