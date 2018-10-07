rust-native-wasm-loader
This is a webpack loader that loads Rust code as a WebAssembly module. It uses the native Rust
support for compiling to
wasm32 and does not require Emscripten.
If you already know how to use Rust and Webpack, read the "Short version" of this section. If you want a full example, read the "Long version."
Add both this loader and
wasm-loader to your Webpack loaders in
webpack.config.js:
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.rs$/,
use: [{
loader: 'wasm-loader'
}, {
loader: 'rust-native-wasm-loader',
options: {
release: true
}
}]
}
]
}
}
Then, specify that your Rust library should be a
cdylib in
Cargo.toml:
[lib]
crate-type = ["cdylib"]
Now you can import any functions marked with
#[no_mangle] as WebAssembly functions:
import loadWasm from './path/to/rustlib/src/lib.rs'
loadWasm().then(result => {
const add = result.instance.exports['add'];
console.log('return value was', add(2, 3));
});
release:
boolean; whether to compile the WebAssembly module in debug or release mode;
defaults to
false.
gc:
boolean; whether to run
wasm-gc on the WebAssembly output. Reduces binary size but
requires installing wasm-gc. Defaults to
false and is a no-op in
wasmBindgen or
cargoWeb mode.
target:
string; the Rust target to use; this defaults to
wasm32-unknown-unknown
wasmBindgen:
boolean or
object; use
wasm-bindgen to post-process the wasm file. This
probably means that you need to chain this loader with
babel-loader as well since
wasm-bindgen outputs ES6 (or typescript).
wasmBindgen.debug:
boolean; run
wasm-bindgen in debug mode.
wasmBindgen.wasm2es6js:
boolean; use
wasm2es6js to inline the wasm file into generated
Javascript. Useful if webpack is not configured to load wasm files via some other loader.
wasmBindgen.typescript:
boolean; emit a typescript declaration file as part of the
build. This file will automatically be referenced, and in a way that
ts-loader will pick
it up but it's still possible to treat the output from this loader like a normal Javascript
module compatible with
babel-loader.
cargoWeb:
boolean or
object; use
cargo-web to compile the project instead of only
building a
wasm module. Defaults to
false.
cargoWeb.name:
string; the file name to use for emitting the wasm file for
cargo-web,
e.g.
'static/wasm/[name].[hash:8].wasm'.
cargoWeb.regExp:
string; a regexp to extract additional variables for use in
name.
First, you need Rust installed. The easiest way is to follow the instructions at rustup.rs.
Then, you need to add support for WebAssembly cross-compilation. At the time of writing, this
requires using the
nightly compiler:
rustup toolchain install nightly
rustup target add wasm32-unknown-unknown --toolchain nightly
The next step is to integrate a cargo/node project. Let's assume we don't already have one, so we create one:
cargo init add
cd add
If nightly is not your system default toolchain, create a file named
rust-toolchain containing
the toolchain name you want to associate with the project:
echo nightly > rust-toolchain
We can add the Rust code that should be available in the WebAssembly module to
src/lib.rs. All
functions that should be reachable from WebAssembly should be marked with
#[no_mangle]:
#[no_mangle]
pub fn add(a: i32, b: i32) -> i32 {
eprintln!("add({:?}, {:?}) was called", a, b);
a + b
}
Then, specify that your Rust library should be a
cdylib in
Cargo.toml:
[lib]
crate-type = ["cdylib"]
Now you can actually start to use this loader. This loader itself does not create Javascript code
for loading a WebAssembly module, so you need to compose it with another loader, like
wasm-loader:
yarn init
yarn add --dev webpack
yarn add --dev rust-native-wasm-loader wasm-loader
The loaders can be registered the usual way by adding them to your
webpack.config.js:
const path = require('path');
module.exports = {
entry: './src/index.js',
output: {
filename: 'index.js',
path: path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist')
},
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.rs$/,
use: [{
loader: 'wasm-loader'
}, {
loader: 'rust-native-wasm-loader',
options: {
release: true
}
}]
}
]
}
};
You can now import the WebAssembly module by using the main
.rs file from your Cargo project
(
lib.rs or
main.rs); e.g. from your
index.js:
import loadAdd from './lib.rs'
loadAdd().then(result => {
const add = result.instance.exports['add'];
console.log('return value was', add(2, 3));
});
You can now run webpack and the resulting code from node.js or a browser:
$ yarn run webpack
$ node dist/index.js
return value was 5
wasm-bindgen experimental support
You can use experimental
wasm-bindgen support with the following options:
{
test: /\.rs$/,
use: [
{
loader: 'babel-loader',
options: {
compact: true,
}
},
{
loader: 'rust-native-wasm-loader',
options: {
release: true,
wasmBindgen: {
wasm2es6js: true,
},
}
}
]
}
and edit your
lib.rs:
extern crate wasm_bindgen;
use wasm_bindgen::prelude::*;
#[wasm_bindgen]
pub fn add(a: i32, b: i32) -> i32 {
a + b
}
The loader now uses
wasm-bindgen to build the project. If you are using webpack 4, it has experimental native support for importing WASM files, so you probably
don't need the
wasm2es6js flag. If you are using webpack 3 (or bundling for Chrome and it's 4K limit on main thread WASM), it is needed in order to inline
the loading of the wasm file correctly. By using
wasm2es6js, the loader returns a normal Javascript module that can
be loaded like so:
import { add, wasmBooted } from './path/to/rustlib/src/lib.rs'
wasmBooted.then(() => {
console.log('return value was', add(2, 3));
});
cargo-web experimental support
You can use experimental
cargo-web support with the following options:
{
loader: 'rust-native-wasm-loader',
options: {
cargoWeb: true,
name: 'static/wasm/[name].[hash:8].wasm'
}
}
The loader now uses
cargo-web to build the project, and as a result needs to emit the wasm file
separately. The loader now returns a normal Javascript module that can be loaded like so:
import loadWasm from './path/to/rustlib/src/lib.rs'
loadWasm.then(module => {
console.log('return value was', module.add(2, 3));
});