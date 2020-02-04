Rust implementation of Cardano primitives, helpers, and related applications

Cardano Rust is a modular toolbox of Cardano’s cryptographic primitives, a library of wallet functions and a future alternative Cardano node implementation written in Rust. It can be used by any third-party to build wallet applications and interact with the Cardano blockchain.

Related repositories

Installation

If this is a new installation: install rust's toolchain.

We support the following states; stable , unstable and nightly .

We also support the wasm32 target.

Building the Library

To build the library, use:

cargo build

Running the tests

To run the tests, use:

cargo test

How to integrate the Rust library in your project

Information will be available soon on crates.io

In the mean time, it is possible to add the project using git submodules:

git submodule add https://github.com/input-output-hk/rust-cardano cardano-deps

And then by adding the following to your Cargo.toml: