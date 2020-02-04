Cardano Rust is a modular toolbox of Cardano’s cryptographic primitives, a library of wallet functions and a future alternative Cardano node implementation written in Rust. It can be used by any third-party to build wallet applications and interact with the Cardano blockchain.
If this is a new installation: install rust's toolchain.
We support the following states;
stable,
unstable and
nightly.
We also support the
wasm32 target.
To build the library, use:
cargo build
To run the tests, use:
cargo test
Information will be available soon on crates.io
In the mean time, it is possible to add the project using git submodules:
git submodule add https://github.com/input-output-hk/rust-cardano cardano-deps
And then by adding the following to your Cargo.toml:
[dependencies]
cardano = { path = "cardano-deps/cardano" }