rust-cardano-crypto

by input-output-hk
0.2.0 (see all)

rust client libraries to deal with the current cardano mainnet (byron / cardano-sl)

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

298

GitHub Stars

274

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/51
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Build Status Build status Gitter chat

Rust implementation of Cardano primitives, helpers, and related applications

Cardano Rust is a modular toolbox of Cardano’s cryptographic primitives, a library of wallet functions and a future alternative Cardano node implementation written in Rust. It can be used by any third-party to build wallet applications and interact with the Cardano blockchain.

Installation

If this is a new installation: install rust's toolchain.

We support the following states; stable, unstable and nightly.

We also support the wasm32 target.

Building the Library

To build the library, use:

cargo build

Running the tests

To run the tests, use:

cargo test

How to integrate the Rust library in your project

Information will be available soon on crates.io

In the mean time, it is possible to add the project using git submodules:

git submodule add https://github.com/input-output-hk/rust-cardano cardano-deps

And then by adding the following to your Cargo.toml:

[dependencies]
cardano = { path = "cardano-deps/cardano" }

100
Muhammad-JibrilShandong, China37 Ratings0 Reviews
Founder, CEO @Setheum-Labs | @Slixon-Technologies | @Setheum-Foundation | @setheum-js | @Web3SettersClub
December 28, 2020

