Bugs

current version will not dive into nested arrays; if there is tiniest bit different between nested arrays, the diff will emit replacement for the whole nested array as a single op.

there is no way of specifying if an array should be compared as unordered set of elements or ordered list of elements

the code is in dated coffeescript, needs rewrite in modern js, ideally with ts/flow annotations.

Summary

(R)emove-(U)pdate-(S)et JSON diff library can be used standalone to compute difference between two JSON objects.

Produced diff is MongoDB compatible and can be used to modify documents with collection.update(...) .

Examples

Diff

a b diff(a, b) options {a:1} {b:2} {$unset:{a:true},$set:{b:2}} {a:1} {b:1} {$rename:{a:'b'}} {a:1} {} {$unset:{a:true}} {a:1} {a:2.5} {$set:{a:2.5}} {a:1} {a:2.5} {$inc:{a:1.5}} {inc:true}

Apply

a diff apply(a, diff) {} {$inc:{'a.b':1}} {a:{b:1}} {a:1.5} {$inc:{a:-2.5}} {a:-1} {a:true} {$rename:{a:'b'}} { b: true } {a:1,b:2} {$unset:{a:true},$set:{'c.d':3}} {b:2,c:{d:3}}

Usage

Install rus-diff in your project:

npm install rus-diff --save

Install ES6 compatibility layer:

npm install babel-polyfill --save

Usage example:

// Add ES6 polyfills. require('babel-polyfill') var diff = require('rus-diff').diff var a = { foo: { bb: { inner: { this_is_a: 1 , to_rename: "Hello" } }, aa: 1 }, bar: 1 , replace_me: 1 } var b = { foo: { bb: { inner: { this_is_b: 2 } }, cc: { new_val: 2 } }, bar2: 2 , zz: 2 , renamed: "Hello" , replace_me: 2 } console.log(diff(a, b))

Produces diff:

{ '$rename' : { 'foo.bb.inner.to_rename': 'renamed' }, '$unset' : { bar: true , 'foo.aa': true , 'foo.bb.inner.this_is_a': true }, '$set' : { bar2: 2 , 'foo.bb.inner.this_is_b': 2 , 'foo.cc': { new_val: 2 }, replace_me: 2 , zz: 2 } }

For more usage examples please see spec directory.

Exported functions:

diff (a, b, prefix = [], options = {}) apply (a, delta)

And some less important, utility functions:

clone (a) resolve (a, path) arrize (path)

License