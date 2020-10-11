(R)emove-(U)pdate-(S)et JSON diff library can be used standalone to compute difference between two JSON objects.
Produced diff is MongoDB compatible and can be used to modify documents with
collection.update(...).
|a
|b
|diff(a, b)
|options
{a:1}
{b:2}
{$unset:{a:true},$set:{b:2}}
{a:1}
{b:1}
{$rename:{a:'b'}}
{a:1}
{}
{$unset:{a:true}}
{a:1}
{a:2.5}
{$set:{a:2.5}}
{a:1}
{a:2.5}
{$inc:{a:1.5}}
{inc:true}
|a
|diff
|apply(a, diff)
{}
{$inc:{'a.b':1}}
{a:{b:1}}
{a:1.5}
{$inc:{a:-2.5}}
{a:-1}
{a:true}
{$rename:{a:'b'}}
{ b: true }
{a:1,b:2}
{$unset:{a:true},$set:{'c.d':3}}
{b:2,c:{d:3}}
Install
rus-diff in your project:
npm install rus-diff --save
Install ES6 compatibility layer:
npm install babel-polyfill --save
Usage example:
// Add ES6 polyfills.
require('babel-polyfill')
var diff = require('rus-diff').diff
var a = {
foo: {
bb: {
inner: {
this_is_a: 1,
to_rename: "Hello"
}
},
aa: 1
},
bar: 1,
replace_me: 1
}
var b = {
foo: {
bb: {
inner: {
this_is_b: 2
}
},
cc: {
new_val: 2
}
},
bar2: 2,
zz: 2,
renamed: "Hello",
replace_me: 2
}
console.log(diff(a, b))
Produces diff:
{ '$rename': { 'foo.bb.inner.to_rename': 'renamed' },
'$unset': { bar: true, 'foo.aa': true, 'foo.bb.inner.this_is_a': true },
'$set':
{ bar2: 2,
'foo.bb.inner.this_is_b': 2,
'foo.cc': { new_val: 2 },
replace_me: 2,
zz: 2 } }
For more usage examples please see spec directory.
Exported functions:
// Generate diff between a and b JSON objects.
// prefix can be set to an array or string to scope (prefix) keys,
// ie. 'foo.bar' means all changes will have keys starting with 'foo.bar...'.
// options.inc = true can be set to enable $inc part for number changes.
diff(a, b, prefix = [], options = {})
// Apply delta diff on the JSON object a. If you don't want to mutate a you
// can clone it before passing to apply:
// apply(clone(a), delta)
apply(a, delta)
And some less important, utility functions:
// JSON object deep copy.
clone(a)
// Resolve key path on the object. Returns a tuple [a, path] where a
// is resolved object and path is an array of last component or multiple
// unresolved components.
//
// a - object
// path - an array or dot separated key path
//
// For example, having a document:
//
// var a = { hello: { in: { nested: { world: '!' } } } }
//
// resolve a, 'hello.in.nested'
//
// Returns [ { nested: { world: '!' } }, [ 'nested' ] ]
//
// resolve a, 'hello.in.nested.something.other'
//
// Returns [ { world: '!' }, [ 'something', 'other' ] ]
//
resolve(a, path)
// Convert non array path into array based key path.
arrize(path)
